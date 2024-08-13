Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Mate 80 Series Tipped to Feature In-Display 3D Face Recognition Technology

The 3D face recognition technology is likely to arrive with the Mate 80, which could launch late next year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 August 2024 15:51 IST
Huawei Mate 80 Series Tipped to Feature In-Display 3D Face Recognition Technology

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 60 Pro (pictured above) is the company latest handset in the Mate series

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 80 is reported to feature in-display face recognition sensor
  • The handset may debut in China next year
  • Huawei could make 3D face scanning standard across all Mate 70 models
Advertisement

Huawei Mate 80 series, which isn't slated to launch at least until next year, could feature advanced facial recognition technology, according to claims on social media by a tipster. Although Huawei Mate 70 is speculated to be the Chinese smartphone maker's next purported handset which may debut before the end of the year, its successor could reportedly provide increased security and privacy to users, courtesy of advanced 3D facial recognition technology embedded under the display.

Huawei Mate 80 Series 3D Face Recognition

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) shared a screenshot of a conversation hinting at the presence of an advanced in-display 3D facial recognition camera on the purported Huawei Mate 80. While it was initially speculated to come with the upcoming Mate 70 models, that may not be the case since the handset is reported to have entered its mass production process.

The 3D face recognition technology is more likely to arrive with the Mate 80, which could launch late next year.

However, the Huawei Mate 70 series is still rumoured to beef up the security, with a 3D face recognition sensor reported to be standard across all variants. Last year, the base model did not have this feature.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone

The Chinese smartphone maker is also reportedly gearing up to unveil the first-ever tri-fold smartphone. It was recently spotted in the hands of Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, sporting a large inner screen which is speculated to be folded thrice. As per a leak, this handset may have a 10-inch inner display, with the hole-punch cutout for the front camera located on the left-most screen.

The tri-fold smartphone may be powered by a Kirin 9 series processor which is also speculated to power the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series in China. The handset may have “average” thickness despite being a tri-fold smartphone. It is reported to enter the mass production process soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 specifications, Huawei Mate 80, 3d face recognition phones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Red Dead Redemption PC Version Seemingly Teased on PlayStation Store
Pixel Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Feature New Tensor A1 Chip and More Ahead of Expected Launch

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 80 Series Tipped to Feature In-Display 3D Face Recognition Technology
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Review
  2. Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV Series Debuts in India
  3. How to Watch Google's Pixel 9 Series Launch Event, What to Expect
  4. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Tipped to Launch in India This Month With These Features
  5. Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Debut in India: Price, Features
  6. Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Samsung's Most Polished Foldable
  7. Here's When Xiaomi Could Release its Flagship Tablet With an OLED Display
  8. This is What the iQOO Z9s Series Smartphones Will Look Like
  9. Oppo F27 5G India Launch Teased; Design Tipped Through Live Images
  10. Infinix Xpad Confirmed to Get 11-Inch Display, MediaTek SoC; Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 80 Series Tipped to Feature In-Display 3D Face Recognition Technology
  2. CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Vulnerabilities in Different Versions of Microsoft Windows OS
  3. Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Pixel Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Feature New Tensor A1 Chip and More Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Red Dead Redemption PC Version Seemingly Teased on PlayStation Store
  6. Xiaomi Working on Compact Flagship Tablet With OLED Display That Could Debut in 2025, Tipster Says
  7. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Design, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Rumoured India Launch
  8. Nacon Delays Terminator: Survivors Until 2025, Says Game Needs Time to Meet Expectations
  9. Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV Series With Google TV, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
  10. Meta and Universal Music Group Expand Licensing Agreement, Focus on AI-Generated Music
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »