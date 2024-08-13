Huawei Mate 80 series, which isn't slated to launch at least until next year, could feature advanced facial recognition technology, according to claims on social media by a tipster. Although Huawei Mate 70 is speculated to be the Chinese smartphone maker's next purported handset which may debut before the end of the year, its successor could reportedly provide increased security and privacy to users, courtesy of advanced 3D facial recognition technology embedded under the display.

Huawei Mate 80 Series 3D Face Recognition

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) shared a screenshot of a conversation hinting at the presence of an advanced in-display 3D facial recognition camera on the purported Huawei Mate 80. While it was initially speculated to come with the upcoming Mate 70 models, that may not be the case since the handset is reported to have entered its mass production process.

The 3D face recognition technology is more likely to arrive with the Mate 80, which could launch late next year.

However, the Huawei Mate 70 series is still rumoured to beef up the security, with a 3D face recognition sensor reported to be standard across all variants. Last year, the base model did not have this feature.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone

The Chinese smartphone maker is also reportedly gearing up to unveil the first-ever tri-fold smartphone. It was recently spotted in the hands of Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, sporting a large inner screen which is speculated to be folded thrice. As per a leak, this handset may have a 10-inch inner display, with the hole-punch cutout for the front camera located on the left-most screen.

The tri-fold smartphone may be powered by a Kirin 9 series processor which is also speculated to power the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series in China. The handset may have “average” thickness despite being a tri-fold smartphone. It is reported to enter the mass production process soon.