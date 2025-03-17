Technology News
English Edition

Infinix AI Ring, AI Buds Tipped to Launch on March 20; Live Images Surface Online

Infinix AI Buds are tipped to have a translucent lid and a touchscreen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 17:42 IST
Infinix AI Ring, AI Buds Tipped to Launch on March 20; Live Images Surface Online

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Infinix AI Ring will likely be offered in two color options

Highlights
  • Infinix AI Ring may support sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring
  • The smart ring will likely come in different sizes
  • The Infinix AI Buds are expected to support noise cancellation
Advertisement

Infinix will hold its Infinix AI Beta event later this month. According to a new report, the company will unveil new products at the event including Infinix AI Ring and Infinix AI Buds. The report has shared live images of both the purported smart wearables. Alongside these new launches, the brand is expected to introduce the Infinix Note 50 series globally on the same day. Notably, the Infinix Note 50 lineup including a base, a Pro and a Pro+ variant was launched in Indonesia earlier this month.

Infinix AI Ring, Infinix AI Buds Launch: All We Know

Infinix has announced that its Infinix AI Beta event will be held on March 20 at 2pm GMT (7:30pm IST). According to GSMArena, the company is aiming to expand into the AIoT space and will unveil the Infinix AI Ring, a smart ring and Infinix AI Buds TWS earphones on the day. They are tipped to be offered at affordable prices. 

The rumoured Infinix AI Ring may come in two colour options and is expected to be available in different sizes, according to the report. Instead of a dock, the smart wearable will likely arrive with a charging case. The smart ring is expected to support sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen level measurement.

infinix ai buds gsmarena inline Infinix AI Buds

Infinix AI Buds leaked live image
Photo Credit: GSMArena

 

Meanwhile, the report claims that the Infinix AI Buds will support "exceptional noise cancellation" and language translation. The leaked live images show the charging case with a translucent lid and a touchscreen at the front. This display can reportedly let users control the camera of the connected smartphone, adjust the noise cancellation level, control music playback and monitor the battery levels of the buds. It is expected to display the time as well.

The report added that the Infinix Note 50 series of smartphones, which will likely launch globally on March 20, will support One-Tap Infinix AI, which is expected to provide "on-screen intelligence to handle basic Q&A tasks" as well as features like recognising addresses and creating new contacts and calendar entries.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix AI Ring, Infinix AI Buds, Infinix AI Beta event, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon to Reportedly Process Alexa Voice Recordings in the Cloud, Ending Local Processing
God of War Ragnarök Gets Dark Odyssey Collection Update as Part of Series' 20th Anniversary Celebrations
Infinix AI Ring, AI Buds Tipped to Launch on March 20; Live Images Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Said to Launch on March 20; Live Images, Price Leaked
  2. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Hint at Design and Colour Options
  3. Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription With Select Plans
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC Launched in India
  5. Apple May Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max With a New 'Ultra' Model
  6. Realme P3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With This Price TagÂ 
  7. Apple Considered Dropping USB Type-C Port From iPhone 17 Air: Report
  8. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Kota Factory Season 4 OTT Release: Expected Release Date, Cast, and More
  3. Gentlewoman OTT Release: Tamil Crime Drama’s Streaming Details Reportedly Revealed
  4. Crime Patrol Now Streaming on Netflix, New Episodes Every Monday
  5. NASA's MMS Mission Marks 10 Years of Magnetic Reconnection Discoveries
  6. Ancient Europeans Retained Dark Skin, Hair and Eyes Until the Iron Age, Claims New Study
  7. Azaad Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  8. South Korea’s Central Bank Dismisses Bitcoin as Reserved Asset Citing Uncertainty, Risks: Report
  9. Coinbase Collaborates with Global Government Agencies as Trump Pushes Crypto into the Spotlight
  10. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted Online; Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »