Infinix will hold its Infinix AI Beta event later this month. According to a new report, the company will unveil new products at the event including Infinix AI Ring and Infinix AI Buds. The report has shared live images of both the purported smart wearables. Alongside these new launches, the brand is expected to introduce the Infinix Note 50 series globally on the same day. Notably, the Infinix Note 50 lineup including a base, a Pro and a Pro+ variant was launched in Indonesia earlier this month.

Infinix AI Ring, Infinix AI Buds Launch: All We Know

Infinix has announced that its Infinix AI Beta event will be held on March 20 at 2pm GMT (7:30pm IST). According to GSMArena, the company is aiming to expand into the AIoT space and will unveil the Infinix AI Ring, a smart ring and Infinix AI Buds TWS earphones on the day. They are tipped to be offered at affordable prices.

The rumoured Infinix AI Ring may come in two colour options and is expected to be available in different sizes, according to the report. Instead of a dock, the smart wearable will likely arrive with a charging case. The smart ring is expected to support sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen level measurement.

Infinix AI Buds leaked live image

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Meanwhile, the report claims that the Infinix AI Buds will support "exceptional noise cancellation" and language translation. The leaked live images show the charging case with a translucent lid and a touchscreen at the front. This display can reportedly let users control the camera of the connected smartphone, adjust the noise cancellation level, control music playback and monitor the battery levels of the buds. It is expected to display the time as well.

The report added that the Infinix Note 50 series of smartphones, which will likely launch globally on March 20, will support One-Tap Infinix AI, which is expected to provide "on-screen intelligence to handle basic Q&A tasks" as well as features like recognising addresses and creating new contacts and calendar entries.

