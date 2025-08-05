Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition has been unveiled in Germany. The latest variant aimed at enterprises is also expected to be available in other markets soon. The handset is listed in a single colourway and storage configuration on Samsung's website. It has the same features as the standard model, but offers an extended warranty. The Enterprise Edition comes with one year of free access to Samsung's Knox Suite as well. Notably, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 was unveiled in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition is available only in a Jetblack colourway and in a single 512GB storage variant via the Samsung Germany website. The price of the handset has yet to be revealed, and it is usually available to enterprises.

Unlike the standard model, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition comes with a three-year warranty. Companies will also receive one year of Samsung Knox Suite for device management at no extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price in India is set at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations cost Rs. 1,86,999 and Rs. 2,16,999, respectively. The handset is available in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition sports an 8-inch QXGA+ (1,968×2,184 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. It also has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It ships with Android 16-based One UI 8 and is one of the first phones to arrive with Google's latest OS, ahead of the upcoming Pixel 10 series.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom at the back. Two 10-megapixel selfie snappers are placed on the inner and cover display as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging. It supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare as well. It has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

The handset features an advanced Armor Aluminium frame, an Armor FlexHinge and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear panel protection. It supports AI features like Google's Gemini Live and Circle to Search, as well as tools like AI Results View, Drawing Assist, and Writing Assist.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 4.2mm in thickness when open, 8.9mm when folded, and weighs 215g.

