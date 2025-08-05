The sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphone market is a key segment in India as it provides the first proper smartphone experience. While you can indeed purchase a smartphone today that costs less than Rs. 10,000, the trade-offs are big, with the most prominent omission being 5G capability. If you can bump up your budget a little, then there are plenty of offerings from multiple manufacturers which offer capable cameras, fast processors, and enduring batteries. This price bracket has now been flooded with competing options, but amidst a myriad of choices, selecting the right device within your budget that fits your needs can be quite a hassle.

To make this process easier, we have put together a list of the best mobile phones under Rs. 15,000 in India that will help you make an informed buying decision.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

The first smartphone on our list is also the newest. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC. It features an AMOLED screen with up to 2,100 nits peak brightness and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There's a triple rear camera unit on the phone, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch full FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 6GB LPDDR4X (RAM), 128GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro)

Front Cameras: 20-megapixel

Battery: 5110mAh, 45W

Operating System: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, Xiaomi India e-store, Xiaomi's offline retail stores and other authorised partners.

The handset is offered in Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black colour options.

Infinix Note 50X

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary's latest Note-series offering in India is the Infinix Note 50X. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, featuring up to 8GB of RAM. You get several AI-backed features such as AI Note, Circle to Search, Writing Assistant and Infinix's AI assistant, Folax. The Infinix Note 50X features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, complemented by a dual rear camera setup. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), 128GB UFS 2.2 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), unspecified secondary camera

Front Cameras: 8-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W

Operating System: Android 15-based XOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Infinix Note 50X Price in India

Infinix Note 50X price in India starts at Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is offered in Enchanted Purple, Sea Breeze Green, and Titanium Grey colourways.

The handset can be purchased via Flipkart.

Tecno Pova 7 5G

The Tecno Pova 7 5G is the lower-end variant in the brand new Pova 7 series. The USP of the handset is a new multi-functional Delta light interface placed at the back, similar to the Glyph lights that you find on Nothing phones. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. A Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC powers the phone, and it also gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, along with a Light sensor. There are several AI-backed features baked in as well. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch full HD+, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + unspecified secondary sensor

Front Cameras: 13-megapixel

Battery: 6000mAh, 45W (wired)/ 30W (wireless)

Operating System: Android 15-based HiOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Tecno Pova 7 5G Price in India

Tecno Pova 7 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It's an 8GB + 256GB configuration that costs Rs. 15,999. The handset is available in three colourways: Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Oasis Green.

It is available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

iQOO Z10x 5G

The iQOO Z10x 5G is part of the recent Z series of smartphones from the China-based company. The handset sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. You get a 50-megapixel main camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor on the back, and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. iQOO has equipped the Z10x 5G with 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ LCD, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (bokeh)

Front Cameras: 8-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 44W

Operating System: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, USB Type-C

iQOO Z10x 5G Price in India

The price of iQOO Z10x 5G in India starts at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset's 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively.

It is available in Ultramarine and Titanium shades and can be purchased via Amazon and the iQOO India Store.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G

Despite not being the newest or the most feature-rich offering in its segment, the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G is still a good option to consider due to the company's robust brand reliability. On the front, you get a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Powering the handset is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G sports a triple rear optics unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED, 90Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), Up to 128GB (storage),

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 5-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro)

Front Cameras: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W

Operating System: Android 14-based One UI 6

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G price in India begins at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The 6GB and 8GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

The phone is available in Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black colourways and is available for purchase via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and offline retailers.