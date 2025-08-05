Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, Tecno Pova 7, iQOO Z10x, and More

Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, Tecno Pova 7, iQOO Z10x, and More

Here's our comprehensive list of the top models you can go for you're shopping for a new smartphone under Rs. 15,000 in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2025 06:00 IST
Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, Tecno Pova 7, iQOO Z10x, and More

The Tecno Pova 7 5G (pictured) sports a Delta light interface at the back

Highlights
  • The Tecno Pova 6 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999
  • Redmi Note 14 SE 5G offers an AMOLED screen and 50-megapixel camera
  • You get several AI-backed tools with the Infinix Note 50X
Advertisement

The sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphone market is a key segment in India as it provides the first proper smartphone experience. While you can indeed purchase a smartphone today that costs less than Rs. 10,000, the trade-offs are big, with the most prominent omission being 5G capability. If you can bump up your budget a little, then there are plenty of offerings from multiple manufacturers which offer capable cameras, fast processors, and enduring batteries. This price bracket has now been flooded with competing options, but amidst a myriad of choices, selecting the right device within your budget that fits your needs can be quite a hassle.

To make this process easier, we have put together a list of the best mobile phones under Rs. 15,000 in India that will help you make an informed buying decision.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

The first smartphone on our list is also the newest. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC. It features an AMOLED screen with up to 2,100 nits peak brightness and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There's a triple rear camera unit on the phone, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging.redmi note 14 se 5g xiaomi

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch full FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: 6GB LPDDR4X (RAM), 128GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro)
  • Front Cameras: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 5110mAh, 45W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, Xiaomi India e-store, Xiaomi's offline retail stores and other authorised partners.

The handset is offered in Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black colour options.

Infinix Note 50X

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary's latest Note-series offering in India is the Infinix Note 50X. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, featuring up to 8GB of RAM. You get several AI-backed features such as AI Note, Circle to Search, Writing Assistant and Infinix's AI assistant, Folax. The Infinix Note 50X features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, complemented by a dual rear camera setup. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging.infinix note 50x 5g

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), 128GB UFS 2.2 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), unspecified secondary camera
  • Front Cameras: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based XOS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Infinix Note 50X Price in India

Infinix Note 50X price in India starts at Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is offered in Enchanted Purple, Sea Breeze Green, and Titanium Grey colourways.

The handset can be purchased via Flipkart.

Tecno Pova 7 5G

The Tecno Pova 7 5G is the lower-end variant in the brand new Pova 7 series. The USP of the handset is a new multi-functional Delta light interface placed at the back, similar to the Glyph lights that you find on Nothing phones. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. A Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC powers the phone, and it also gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, along with a Light sensor. There are several AI-backed features baked in as well. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.tecno pova 7 ultra

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch full HD+, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + unspecified secondary sensor
  • Front Cameras: 13-megapixel
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 45W (wired)/ 30W (wireless)
  • Operating System: Android 15-based HiOS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Tecno Pova 7 5G Price in India

Tecno Pova 7 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It's an 8GB + 256GB configuration that costs Rs. 15,999. The handset is available in three colourways: Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Oasis Green.

It is available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

iQOO Z10x 5G

The iQOO Z10x 5G is part of the recent Z series of smartphones from the China-based company. The handset sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. You get a 50-megapixel main camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor on the back, and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. iQOO has equipped the Z10x 5G with 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.iqoo z10x design waves gadgets 360

Key Specifications

  • Key Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (bokeh)
  • Front Cameras: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 44W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, USB Type-C

iQOO Z10x 5G Price in India

The price of iQOO Z10x 5G in India starts at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset's 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively.

It is available in Ultramarine and Titanium shades and can be purchased via Amazon and the iQOO India Store.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G

Despite not being the newest or the most feature-rich offering in its segment, the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G is still a good option to consider due to the company's robust brand reliability. On the front, you get a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Powering the handset is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G sports a triple rear optics unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.galaxy m16 5g amazon

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED, 90Hz
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), Up to 128GB (storage), 
Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 5-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro)
Front Cameras: 13-megapixel
Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W
Operating System: Android 14-based One UI 6
Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G price in India begins at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The 6GB and 8GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

The phone is available in Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black colourways and is available for purchase via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and offline retailers.

iQOO Z10x

iQOO Z10x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Dynamic light is useful
  • Good raw performance
  • Bad
  • Software needs optimisation
  • Cameras need a lot of work
  • Charging is relatively slow
  • Speakers aren't loud enough
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
Read detailed iQOO Z10x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Phones under 15000, Smartphones under 15000, Redmi, Tecno, Samsung, iQoo, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung’s One UI 8 Said to Have Released an AI-Powered Voice Captioning Feature in China

Related Stories

Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, Tecno Pova 7, iQOO Z10x, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Bluetooth Speaker Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale
  2. Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: See Price
  3. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  4. Samsung's New Sale Offers Vision AI Smart TV Buyers a Soundbar, Another TV
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Leaked Online
  6. Infinix GT 30 5G+ to Launch in India on August 8 With These Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy A17 Renders Leaked, Might Not Arrive With Upgraded Processor
  8. Vivo Y04s Launched With Unisoc T612 Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 Review
  10. Vivo T4R 5G Brings Flagship Power, Premium Design: All for Under Rs. 20,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Sail Spacecraft Could Boost Space Weather Warnings by Nearly 60 Minutes
  2. NASA Data Shows Pluto’s Equator Is Lined with Towering Methane Ice Spires
  3. Blue Origin’s NS-34 Mission Successfully Carries Global Crew
  4. Narivetta Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Court Kacheri OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Hebbuli Cut OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. India’s Biggest Foodie Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This Food Challenge Show
  8. Next BioShock Game Set for 'Overhaul' After 2K Shakes Up Studio Leadership: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design Renders Leaked Alongside Specifications; Might Not Feature Upgraded Processor
  10. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Battery, Charging Details Leaked by Tipster; Said to Feature Segment's Largest Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »