Technology News
English Edition

Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With Android 15-Based XOS 15

Infinix Note 50X 5G will be the "first device that runs XOS 15 out of the box."

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 19:19 IST
Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With Android 15-Based XOS 15

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50X 5G (pictured) will launch in India on March 27

Highlights
  • XOS 15 will also come with the Mobile Anti-Theft security feature
  • Game Mode, with XArena, is said to improve the gaming performance
  • The XOS 15 update includes the One-Tap Infinix AI
Advertisement

Infinix Note 50X 5G is set to launch in India on March 27. The company previously teased the design of the rear camera module of the upcoming handset. Now, the brand has confirmed that the phone will run on XOS 15, based on Android 15, out-of-the-box. Infinix has unveiled some of the key features of the XOS 15 user interface. Notably, the preceding Infinix Note 40X 5G, which was unveiled in August 2024, shipped with Android 14-based XOS 14.

XOS 15 Key Features

The Android 15-based XOS 15 will offer improved personalisation, fluid animations, and smarter AI features, the company claimed in a press release. The Infinix Note 50X 5G, which is scheduled to launch in India on March 27, will be the "first device that runs XOS 15 out of the box."

The company confirmed that XOS 15 offers a new boot-up animation and customisable icons, which can be personalised by shape, size, and colour. Users can choose from 25 font styles as well to further customise the icons.

XOS 15 will offer One-Take Wallpaper and Vogue Portraits features that will allow users to use "gallery images into cohesive wallpapers" on their home and lock screens, as well as other main screens and customise them. The OS will also come equipped with the Mobile Anti-Theft security feature.

For improved productivity and entertainment experience, XOS 15 is said to come with a dedicated Game Mode, a Smart Panel, a PC Connection feature and a "more functional Dynamic Bar" with Google Maps support.

The Game Mode, integrated with XArena, is claimed to enhance the gaming performance with personalised settings. The Dynamic Bar, on the other hand, is said to offer "a non-intrusive way to view important notifications." Using the PC Connection feature, users will be able to enjoy cross-device connectivity tools like screen mirroring and easier file sharing.

The XOS 15 update includes One-Tap Infinix AI, which is said to improve productivity and convenience. Among a host of AI features are AI Note (on the Notepad), AI Wallpaper Generator, Writing Assistant and AIGC Portrait Mode. The latter will help users create "fun avatars in multiple scenarios and templates in real time." 

Google's Circle to Search feature will also come to Infinix handsets with the XOS 15 update, the company confirmed. It also has Folax, Infinix's AI-powered virtual assistant, which can help with tasks "through voice, text, and image-based interactions." It is said to adapt to individual preferences. The Call Assistant feature is claimed to help enable call auto-answering and call summarisation.

Infinix Note 40X 5G

Infinix Note 40X 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright LCD display
  • Ample built-in storage at this price point
  • Decent primary camera
  • Reliable battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Bad
  • Lower performance in benchmark tests
  • Unreliable macro camera
  • Slow wired charging
  • Preloaded third-party apps (can be uninstalled)
  • Might not get any Android OS updates
Read detailed Infinix Note 40X 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + Light sensor
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 50X, Infinix Note 50X India Launch, Infinix Note 50X Features, Infinix Note 50 series, Infinix, XOS 15, Android 15
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme P3 Ultra 5G Teased to Get Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design, Two Colour Options
South Korea to Finalise Crypto-Focussed ‘Corporate Market Participation' Guidelines by April

Related Stories

Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With Android 15-Based XOS 15
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F29 5G Series India Launch Date, Design and Features Confirmed
  2. Apple Officially Begins Sale of iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) in India
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Could Launch in India
  4. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Colours, Specifications Teased Ahead of March 19 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India
  6. iQOO Neo 10R First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Releases Gemma 3 Family of Open-Source AI Models, Can Run on a Single GPU
  2. South Korea to Finalise Crypto-Focussed ‘Corporate Market Participation' Guidelines by April
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  4. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Teased to Get Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design, Two Colour Options
  5. Hugging Face Expands LeRobot Platform With Multimodal Dataset for AI-Powered Cars
  6. Vivo V50 Lite 4G Global Variant Price, Design, Key features Leaked
  7. Global Smartwatch Sales Decline for the First Time in 2024, Xiaomi Reports Strong Growth: Counterpoint
  8. WazirX Partners With BitGo for Asset Custody Services Amid Ongoing Financial Restructuring
  9. Meta Reportedly Testing First In-House Chipsets Designed for AI Training
  10. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Could Be in Development; Design Render Leaked Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »