Infinix Note 50X 5G is set to launch in India on March 27. The company previously teased the design of the rear camera module of the upcoming handset. Now, the brand has confirmed that the phone will run on XOS 15, based on Android 15, out-of-the-box. Infinix has unveiled some of the key features of the XOS 15 user interface. Notably, the preceding Infinix Note 40X 5G, which was unveiled in August 2024, shipped with Android 14-based XOS 14.

XOS 15 Key Features

The Android 15-based XOS 15 will offer improved personalisation, fluid animations, and smarter AI features, the company claimed in a press release. The Infinix Note 50X 5G, which is scheduled to launch in India on March 27, will be the "first device that runs XOS 15 out of the box."

The company confirmed that XOS 15 offers a new boot-up animation and customisable icons, which can be personalised by shape, size, and colour. Users can choose from 25 font styles as well to further customise the icons.

XOS 15 will offer One-Take Wallpaper and Vogue Portraits features that will allow users to use "gallery images into cohesive wallpapers" on their home and lock screens, as well as other main screens and customise them. The OS will also come equipped with the Mobile Anti-Theft security feature.

For improved productivity and entertainment experience, XOS 15 is said to come with a dedicated Game Mode, a Smart Panel, a PC Connection feature and a "more functional Dynamic Bar" with Google Maps support.

The Game Mode, integrated with XArena, is claimed to enhance the gaming performance with personalised settings. The Dynamic Bar, on the other hand, is said to offer "a non-intrusive way to view important notifications." Using the PC Connection feature, users will be able to enjoy cross-device connectivity tools like screen mirroring and easier file sharing.

The XOS 15 update includes One-Tap Infinix AI, which is said to improve productivity and convenience. Among a host of AI features are AI Note (on the Notepad), AI Wallpaper Generator, Writing Assistant and AIGC Portrait Mode. The latter will help users create "fun avatars in multiple scenarios and templates in real time."

Google's Circle to Search feature will also come to Infinix handsets with the XOS 15 update, the company confirmed. It also has Folax, Infinix's AI-powered virtual assistant, which can help with tasks "through voice, text, and image-based interactions." It is said to adapt to individual preferences. The Call Assistant feature is claimed to help enable call auto-answering and call summarisation.