iPhone 'Ultra' Model With Spatial Video and Image Recording Support for Apple Vision Pro in Development: Report

Apple is said to be working on an advanced version of the iPhone with support for capturing "spatial" images and videos for the Apple Vision Pro.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 19:12 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro was unveiled by the company at WWDC 2023

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro is expected to go on sale in early 2024
  • The company is said to be working on an advanced iPhone model
  • Apple's purported iPhone 'Ultra' model could feature advanced cameras

Apple is working on an iPhone "Ultra" model that could debut with support for recording specialised videos and images that can be used on the Apple Vision Pro, its first spatial computer, according to a report. The Cupertino company is said to be developing a handset that could arrive after the Vision Pro goes on sale next year. When its first wearable mixed reality headset was announced earlier this year, Apple stated that it would offer "incredible depth" and the device uses cameras located on the outer body to record a user's surroundings.

A MacRumors report, citing an unnamed Weibo user, claims that an iPhone "Ultra" model is in the works and that it will "lead the market to rethink what kind of photos and videos a mobile phone should take". While the report does not mention any details of the purported handset's camera configuration, it suggests that the phone could be used to capture detailed, immersive videos and photos that could be used on Apple's first spatial computer — the Apple Vision Pro.

Back in February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in his weekly Power On newsletter that Apple was planning on launching a new iPhone model in 2024 that would be an even more advanced version of the company's flagship iPhone lineup expected to debut later in the year. Since then, Apple has confirmed it will hold a launch event on September 12, but in true Apple fashion, there's no word from the company on how many models will debut next week. 

Apple unveiled the Vision Pro headset in June at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, but stated that the device won't be available to customers until early 2024. Developers can currently test their apps in simulators and in development labs set up by the company in select regions.

The company's first mixed reality headset is equipped with high resolution displays with Apple's proprietary EyeSight that allows a wearer to remain aware of their surroundings. It supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies and features an array of sensors and cameras located on the chassis. The headset will be able to use these sensors to map the wearer's surroundings and finger-based gesture input, according to the company. Apple is yet to announce whether the Vision Pro headset will be available in multiple markets including India. 

David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
