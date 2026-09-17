Samsung has started expanding the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to older Galaxy smartphones and tablets, following its rollout to the Galaxy S26 series. The software initially debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 before reaching Samsung's latest S-series phones. The company is now extending the update to several previous-generation Galaxy models, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, as well as older foldables and tablets.

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 9 to More Galaxy Devices

In a press release, Samsung said One UI 9 has started rolling out to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The update is also coming to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9.

The One UI 9 rollout has started for the listed Galaxy devices, although Samsung has not provided a model-wise timeline for the update. Users may therefore receive it at different times as the rollout expands. The South Korean tech giant also added that the list is not exhaustive, with more Galaxy devices expected to receive the update.

The Android 17-based One UI 9 update brings a broader set of Galaxy AI, camera and device-management tools to the newly supported models. These include My FanCam for keeping a selected subject in frame, expanded Now Brief options and Warranty and Care within Settings.

Samsung is also adding Now Nudge, Creative Studio and an updated Interpreter, while Document Scan and Voice Recorder receive improvements. The update also strengthens privacy and security with Security Brief and Privacy Alerts, while Scam Detection is expanding to more countries and languages.