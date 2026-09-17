Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Expands One UI 9 Rollout to Galaxy S25, S24, S23 Series and More Devices

Alongside Galaxy S-series phones, the rollout also covers selected Galaxy Z foldables and Galaxy Tab models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 21:27 IST
Samsung Expands One UI 9 Rollout to Galaxy S25, S24, S23 Series and More Devices

More Galaxy devices are expected to receive the update

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy S25, S24 and S23 models are getting the update
  • Several older Galaxy foldables will also receive One UI 9
  • Samsung is rolling out One UI 9 to selected Galaxy tablets
Advertisement

Samsung has started expanding the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to older Galaxy smartphones and tablets, following its rollout to the Galaxy S26 series. The software initially debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 before reaching Samsung's latest S-series phones. The company is now extending the update to several previous-generation Galaxy models, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, as well as older foldables and tablets.

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 9 to More Galaxy Devices

In a press release, Samsung said One UI 9 has started rolling out to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The update is also coming to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9.

VoltSamsung Discussion
Explore More...

The One UI 9 rollout has started for the listed Galaxy devices, although Samsung has not provided a model-wise timeline for the update. Users may therefore receive it at different times as the rollout expands. The South Korean tech giant also added that the list is not exhaustive, with more Galaxy devices expected to receive the update.

The Android 17-based One UI 9 update brings a broader set of Galaxy AI, camera and device-management tools to the newly supported models. These include My FanCam for keeping a selected subject in frame, expanded Now Brief options and Warranty and Care within Settings.

Samsung is also adding Now Nudge, Creative Studio and an updated Interpreter, while Document Scan and Voice Recorder receive improvements. The update also strengthens privacy and security with Security Brief and Privacy Alerts, while Scam Detection is expanding to more countries and languages.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slimmer and lighter design
  • Excellent cover display and FlexWindow
  • Polished One UI 9 experience
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Very little changed compared to Flip 7
  • Indian model gets Exynos 2600, not Snapdragon
  • Battery life, charging are weak point
  • Expensive for an incremental upgrade
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11600mAh
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 9, Samsung One UI 9, Android 17, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hideo Kojima Confirms Bill Skarsgard Will Play Lead Role in Physint, Shares Development Update on OD

Related Stories

Samsung Expands One UI 9 Rollout to Galaxy S25, S24, S23 Series and More Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 Launch Officially Teased; Display Details Revealed
  2. ColorOS 17 Introduced With the New Fluid Design: See Release Schedule
  3. Vivo X500 Pro Series to Debut With This New Chipset
  4. Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 5a (2026) Series and LOQ 15AHP11 Debut in India
  5. OpenAI Details Six Concerning AI Model Behaviours in New Safety Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Expands One UI 9 Rollout to Galaxy S25, S24, S23 Series and More Devices
  2. Hideo Kojima Confirms Bill Skarsgard Will Play Lead Role in Physint, Shares Development Update on OD
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out New Search Shortcut for Chats and Channels on iOS
  4. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Get New Image Processing for More Natural Photos: Leak
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India Tipped to Increase by Rs 12,000: Check Details
  6. Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition India Launch Date Announced: Here's What You Need to Know
  7. Dell XPS Googlebook Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Laptop Appears in an Official Document
  8. Oppo Heartball AI Wearable to Launch Later This Year With Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life: Report
  9. Meta Luna Smart Glasses Without a Camera Said to Be in the Works; Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. OpenAI Details Six Cases of AI Models Hiding Mistakes, Using Exposed API Keys and Sharing Files
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »