OnePlus Watch 3 was launched globally last week as the company's latest flagship smartwatch and its initial batches were reported to have a typographical error. The text on the backplate of the OnePlus smartwatch read “Meda in China” instead of “Made in China”, which the brand has now acknowledged as “totally unintentional”. It has initiated optional free returns for customers who do not wish to keep the OnePlus Watch 3 with the typo.

OnePlus Watch 3 Returns

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus USA acknowledged the typo mistake on the back of the OnePlus Watch 3. Cited as “unintentional”, the brand says it “slipped through” to the production-spec variants of the smartwatch. As per the company, those who have already pre-ordered or purchased the aforementioned retail units of the OnePlus Watch 3 can return the smartwatch for free.

Oops, we've meda mistake! 😅



A typo slipped through and made its way onto your shiny new OnePlus Watch 3. Don't worry, it was totally unintentional.



But hey, if you've already got your watch, you've got two options!



1️⃣Keep it as a super limited edition (it's one-of-a-kind,… pic.twitter.com/MoSJyQ1pRe — OnePlus_USA (@OnePlus_USA) February 21, 2025

The brand also said that select units with the typo error can be kept as a “super limited edition” smartwatch, joking that it is “one-of-a-kind”. OnePlus says that it is now refreshing the stocks of the OnePlus Watch 3 with retail units which come with the mistake rectified.

Notably, the smartwatch is priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in the US. The company offers a coupon discount of $30 (roughly Rs. 2,600), while buyers can also get an extra $50 (roughly Rs. 4,300) off when trading in their old smartwatch. It is currently up for pre-order and deliveries begin February 25.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications

OnePlus Watch 3 sports a 1.5-inch (460x460 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,200 nits. The display is covered by a sapphire crystal glass and it also features titanium alloy bezels for enhanced protection. It is MIL-STD-810H certified and gets IP68 rating against dust and water ingress, meaning it is water resistant up to a depth of 5 ATM.

The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon W5 processor along with a BES2800BP MCU. It gets 32GB of onboard memory and runs on Google's Wear OS 5 and Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). The OnePlus Watch 3 is equipped with a wrist temperature sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, and an optical pulse oximeter sensor for health and fitness tracking.

OnePlus claims that the Watch 3 can last up to 5 days in smart mode and up to 16 days in power saver mode on a single charge.