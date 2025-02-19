Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Display and Wear OS 5 Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus’ newest watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5 processor and a BES2800BP MCU.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2025 10:18 IST
OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Display and Wear OS 5 Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 3 is equipped with a sapphire crystal glass cover for enhanced protection

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 3 runs on Snapdragon W5 SoC and RTOS with Wear OS 5
  • It includes heart rate, SpO2, sleep and vascular health tracking features
  • The smartwatch is up for pre-order with deliveries beginning Feb 25
Advertisement

OnePlus Watch 3 was launched globally on Tuesday. It builds upon the features introduced by its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2, which debuted in February 2024. The new flagship smartwatch from the China-based OEM comes with a 1.5-inch LTPO screen that supports always-on display functionality. It also gets new titanium alloy bezels with enhanced protection. With the OnePlus Watch 3, the wearer can carry out a quick health check-in in 60 seconds. The company claims the watch can last up to 5 days on a single charge.

OnePlus Watch 3 Price

OnePlus Watch 3 is priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in the US. The company offers a coupon discount of $30 (roughly Rs. 2,600), while buyers can also get an extra $50 (roughly Rs. 4,300) off when trading in their old smartwatch. It is currently up for pre-order and deliveries begin February 25.

The smartwatch has been launched in two colourways — Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications

OnePlus Watch 3 sports a 1.5-inch (460x460 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,200 nits. It has a sapphire crystal glass cover and titanium alloy bezels for enhanced protection. The smartwatch is MIL-STD-810H certified and gets IP68 rating against dust and water ingress. It is water resistant up to a depth of 5 ATM.

OnePlus' newest watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5 processor which has a hybrid architecture, along with a BES2800BP MCU. It gets 32GB of onboard memory and runs on Google's Wear OS 5 and Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), with the latter powering an always-on display and background activity for more efficient performance.

For health and fitness tracking, the OnePlus Watch 3 is equipped with a wrist temperature sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, and an optical pulse oximeter sensor. It supports monitoring of mind, body, blood oxygen, sleep, wrist temperature, and vascular health. With the OHealth app, wearers can get health insights, access Google Health Connect service, Strava, and health journey features. The OnePlus watch comes with support for 100+ sports modes including 10 professional sports modes.

Connectivity options on the smartwatch include dual band L1+L5, Beidou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS. It also gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Bluetooth calling. OnePlus says wearers can carry out mobile payments with the OnePlus Watch 3 using Google Wallet.

The company claims it can last up to 5 days in smart mo de and up to 16 days in power saver mode on a single charge.

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus Watch 3 price, OnePlus Watch 3 Launch, OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Display and Wear OS 5 Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  2. OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Screen, Google's Wear OS 5 Launched
  3. Nothing Confirms Key Camera Specifications of Phone 3a Series
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review
  5. Realme P3 Pro First Impressions: Sensible Upgrades
  6. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  7. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  8. ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027
  9. Chhaava OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Display and Wear OS 5 Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Solar Sail Satellites Could Enhance Space Weather Forecasting and Alerts
  4. New Study Suggests Intelligent Life May Be More Common Than Thought
  5. Massive Continent-Sized Blobs Deep in Earth’s Mantle May Be Over a Billion Years Old
  6. ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027
  7. Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars, Expanding Habitability Timeline
  8. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss ‘Stranded’ Claims, Set for Return in March
  9. Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025
  10. Frontier Supercomputer Simulates Universe with Unmatched Complexity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »