OnePlus Watch 3 was launched globally on Tuesday. It builds upon the features introduced by its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2, which debuted in February 2024. The new flagship smartwatch from the China-based OEM comes with a 1.5-inch LTPO screen that supports always-on display functionality. It also gets new titanium alloy bezels with enhanced protection. With the OnePlus Watch 3, the wearer can carry out a quick health check-in in 60 seconds. The company claims the watch can last up to 5 days on a single charge.

OnePlus Watch 3 Price

OnePlus Watch 3 is priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in the US. The company offers a coupon discount of $30 (roughly Rs. 2,600), while buyers can also get an extra $50 (roughly Rs. 4,300) off when trading in their old smartwatch. It is currently up for pre-order and deliveries begin February 25.

The smartwatch has been launched in two colourways — Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications

OnePlus Watch 3 sports a 1.5-inch (460x460 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,200 nits. It has a sapphire crystal glass cover and titanium alloy bezels for enhanced protection. The smartwatch is MIL-STD-810H certified and gets IP68 rating against dust and water ingress. It is water resistant up to a depth of 5 ATM.

OnePlus' newest watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5 processor which has a hybrid architecture, along with a BES2800BP MCU. It gets 32GB of onboard memory and runs on Google's Wear OS 5 and Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), with the latter powering an always-on display and background activity for more efficient performance.

For health and fitness tracking, the OnePlus Watch 3 is equipped with a wrist temperature sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, and an optical pulse oximeter sensor. It supports monitoring of mind, body, blood oxygen, sleep, wrist temperature, and vascular health. With the OHealth app, wearers can get health insights, access Google Health Connect service, Strava, and health journey features. The OnePlus watch comes with support for 100+ sports modes including 10 professional sports modes.

Connectivity options on the smartwatch include dual band L1+L5, Beidou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS. It also gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Bluetooth calling. OnePlus says wearers can carry out mobile payments with the OnePlus Watch 3 using Google Wallet.

The company claims it can last up to 5 days in smart mo de and up to 16 days in power saver mode on a single charge.