OnePlus is planning to expand its wearable lineup with the upcoming OnePlus Watch Lite, a new entry-level smartwatch set to join the brand's growing ecosystem. After weeks of teasers and appearances on multiple regional websites, the company has now confirmed that the Watch Lite will debut in Europe next month at a global launch event. Positioned as a more affordable alternative to OnePlus' premium wearables, the Lite version is expected to deliver essential health and fitness features while adopting a design language consistent with the brand's recent devices.

OnePlus Watch Lite to Launch on December 17

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Watch Lite will launch in Europe on December 17, alongside the OnePlus 15R handset. The upcoming smartwatch has appeared on several OnePlus regional websites, including those in the UK and the Netherlands. It was recently teased as the “OnePlus New Watch.” This model is positioned as the company's first entry-level smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch Lite appears with a silver casing, a rotating crown, a side button and an off-white silicone strap with orange stitching. OnePlus has not confirmed its full specifications, although the watch face preview suggests support for step tracking, heart rate monitoring, calorie tracking and environmental metrics such as temperature, UV levels, humidity and wind speed. Early speculation points to a slim profile comparable to the Oppo Watch S, but this has yet to be confirmed by OnePlus.

The smartwatch will launch alongside the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 at a global event. Both the phone and tablet will be released in North America, Europe and India, while the Watch Lite could remain exclusive to Europe for the time being, if the official teasers are any indication.

Customers in Europe who join the company's mailing list will receive £50 (roughly Rs. 5,900)/€50 (roughly Rs. 5,000) off the Watch Lite or a chance to win a OnePlus 15R. Meanwhile, the microsite for the OnePlus15R in India only shows the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad 2.

The price of the OnePlus Watch Lite is yet to be announced by the company. OnePlus is expected to reveal more details about the smartwatch and the other upcoming products in the weeks leading up to the launch.