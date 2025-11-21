Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus ‘New Watch’ Teased, Expected to Debut Alongside OnePlus 15R

The silhouette of the upcoming OnePlus smartwatch shown in the teaser resembles the ultra-slim Oppo Watch S.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 11:14 IST
OnePlus ‘New Watch’ Teased, Expected to Debut Alongside OnePlus 15R

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the name of the upcoming smartwatch

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New model may arrive as the OnePlus Watch 3R variant
  • Early launch suggests it is not the expected Watch 4
  • OnePlus 15R preview appears alongside the smartwatch teaser
Advertisement

OnePlus has quietly begun teasing a new smartwatch, listed simply as the "OnePlus New Watch", on its UK and EU websites. While OnePlus already released the Watch 3 earlier this year and a smaller 43mm variant in July, the new teaser suggests another model is imminent, arriving earlier than the expected OnePlus Watch 4 cycle. The landing page includes a minimal outline of the device and appears alongside teasers for the upcoming OnePlus 15R, indicating that multiple announcements may share the same global stage.

OnePlus ‘New Watch': What We Know So Far

The teaser image only shows a silhouette of a smartwatch, showing a circular body, a pronounced crown, and a sharp, angular case edge. These elements vaguely resemble the design of the recently announced Oppo Watch S, a slim 8.9mm smartwatch with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display.

This similarity has led to speculation that the new OnePlus model could be a rebranded or adapted version of that device. If this is true, OnePlus may be preparing a lighter alternative to the OnePlus Watch 3, combining minimal styling with improved all-day comfort.

Given the timing, the device is unlikely to be a full OnePlus Watch 4, which is widely expected in early 2026. It is more plausible that this is a Watch 3R variant or a global version of Oppo's Watch S, which was introduced in China in October with a claimed battery life of up to 10 days.

The OnePlus New Watch teaser is tied to a "subscribe to save" campaign that runs from November 17 to December 17. Subscribers will receive a GBP 50 (roughly Rs. 5,800) discount on the new watch once it goes on sale, while one participant may receive a voucher for a free unit, the company explained.

OnePlus notes that the said voucher can only be redeemed between December 17 and January 31, 2026. This timing strongly suggests that OnePlus has scheduled a global launch event for December 17, with availability expected soon after.

Alongside the smartwatch teaser, OnePlus has also previewed the OnePlus 15R, which is also set to launch in India soon in black and green colourways, possibly as a customised version of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T.

OPPO Watch S

OPPO Watch S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Green, Black
Compatible OS Android 10 and later, and iOS 14 and newer
Strap Material Rubber
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus New Watch, Oppo Watch S, OnePlus, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Phone 4a Reportedly Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced; Will Offer Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, and More
OnePlus ‘New Watch’ Teased, Expected to Debut Alongside OnePlus 15R
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked
  2. Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Confirmed; Will Be Equipped With This Chipset
  3. OTT Releases This Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  4. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced: Here's When It Will Begin
  5. OnePlus 15R Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  6. Amazon Launches AI-Powered Video Recaps Feature for These Shows
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Not Be Brighter Despite This OLED Panel Upgrade
  8. You Can Now Purchase Ray-Ban Meta Glasses via Amazon, Flipkart
  9. Google Is Bringing Nano Banana Pro With These New Features
  10. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers Using Automation Techniques
  2. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  3. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Now Available for Purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  4. Amazon Launches AI-Generated Video Recaps Feature For Select Shows
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Be Brighter Despite M14 OLED Panel, Tipster Claims
  6. Honor Robot Phone With Gimbal Camera Arm Spotted in Live Images Ahead of MWC 2026
  7. Google Now Lets You Ask Gemini if an Image Was Created Using AI: How to Use
  8. Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip
  9. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced; Will Offer Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, and More
  10. OnePlus ‘New Watch’ Teased, Expected to Debut Alongside OnePlus 15R
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »