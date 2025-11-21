OnePlus ‘New Watch’ Teased, Expected to Debut Alongside OnePlus 15R

OnePlus has quietly begun teasing a new smartwatch, listed simply as the "OnePlus New Watch", on its UK and EU websites. While OnePlus already released the Watch 3 earlier this year and a smaller 43mm variant in July, the new teaser suggests another model is imminent, arriving earlier than the expected OnePlus Watch 4 cycle. The landing page includes a minimal outline of the device and appears alongside teasers for the upcoming OnePlus 15R, indicating that multiple announcements may share the same global stage.

OnePlus ‘New Watch': What We Know So Far

The teaser image only shows a silhouette of a smartwatch, showing a circular body, a pronounced crown, and a sharp, angular case edge. These elements vaguely resemble the design of the recently announced Oppo Watch S, a slim 8.9mm smartwatch with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display.

This similarity has led to speculation that the new OnePlus model could be a rebranded or adapted version of that device. If this is true, OnePlus may be preparing a lighter alternative to the OnePlus Watch 3, combining minimal styling with improved all-day comfort.

Given the timing, the device is unlikely to be a full OnePlus Watch 4, which is widely expected in early 2026. It is more plausible that this is a Watch 3R variant or a global version of Oppo's Watch S, which was introduced in China in October with a claimed battery life of up to 10 days.

The OnePlus New Watch teaser is tied to a "subscribe to save" campaign that runs from November 17 to December 17. Subscribers will receive a GBP 50 (roughly Rs. 5,800) discount on the new watch once it goes on sale, while one participant may receive a voucher for a free unit, the company explained.

OnePlus notes that the said voucher can only be redeemed between December 17 and January 31, 2026. This timing strongly suggests that OnePlus has scheduled a global launch event for December 17, with availability expected soon after.

Alongside the smartwatch teaser, OnePlus has also previewed the OnePlus 15R, which is also set to launch in India soon in black and green colourways, possibly as a customised version of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T.