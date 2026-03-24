The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China and the global markets soon, as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship Find X9 lineup. The company recently announced the launch timeline of the upcoming handset, and a tipster has now leaked the exact date on which it may debut. It is tipped to be introduced in China and the global markets on the same day, while its India launch could happen later.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar's latest X post, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch in China and global markets on April 20. The leaked launch date aligns with the timeline revealed by Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau, who teased that the flagship will be introduced in “select global markets” in April.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra will be launching on April 20th



China + select Global markets launch at the same time



Sale starts May 1st week..



India launch at a later date.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 24, 2026

The Find X9 Ultra will go on sale in the first week of May, as per the tipster.

While the handset is expected to debut in India, too, its launch date officially remains under wraps. As per the tipster, the Find X9 Ultra will come to India, but at a later date. The exact launch date, however, has yet to be revealed.

As per Oppo, the decision to bring the Find X9 Ultra outside of China for the first time ever reflects its “long-term commitment to the global market”.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will sport a 6.82-inch (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. The display is said to be protected by Oppo's NanoCrystal Glass. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the upcoming Oppo handset will reportedly feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It is said to have a 50-megapixel front camera, too.

The Find X9 Ultra is expected to come with an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating. It could measure between 8.65mm and 9.1mm in thickness, depending on the variant, and tip the scales between 235g and 236g. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will reportedly pack a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.