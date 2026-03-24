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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Launch in China, Global Markets on April 20; India Debut Expected Later

The Find X9 Ultra is said to be Oppo's first 'Ultra' model to be launched outside of China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 12:17 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Launch in China, Global Markets on April 20; India Debut Expected Later

Find X9 Ultra is the upcoming successor to Oppo Find X8 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Find X9 Ultra is tipped to launch in China, globally on the same date
  • The handset may go on sale in the first week of May
  • Its India launch is said to happen on a later date
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The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China and the global markets soon, as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship Find X9 lineup. The company recently announced the launch timeline of the upcoming handset, and a tipster has now leaked the exact date on which it may debut. It is tipped to be introduced in China and the global markets on the same day, while its India launch could happen later.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Date (Anticipated)

According to tipster Yogesh Brar's latest X post, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch in China and global markets on April 20. The leaked launch date aligns with the timeline revealed by Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau, who teased that the flagship will be introduced in “select global markets” in April.

The Find X9 Ultra will go on sale in the first week of May, as per the tipster.

While the handset is expected to debut in India, too, its launch date officially remains under wraps. As per the tipster, the Find X9 Ultra will come to India, but at a later date. The exact launch date, however, has yet to be revealed.

As per Oppo, the decision to bring the Find X9 Ultra outside of China for the first time ever reflects its “long-term commitment to the global market”.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will sport a 6.82-inch (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. The display is said to be protected by Oppo's NanoCrystal Glass. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the upcoming Oppo handset will reportedly feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It is said to have a 50-megapixel front camera, too.

The Find X9 Ultra is expected to come with an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating. It could measure between 8.65mm and 9.1mm in thickness, depending on the variant, and tip the scales between 235g and 236g. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will reportedly pack a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra launch date, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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