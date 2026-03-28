Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is an American supernatural movie which is based on video games. It is a sequel to the 2023 movie. The movie premiered at the Chinese Theatre on December 5, 2025. Later, it was released in the U.S. by Universal Pictures on December 5, 2025. The film earned a gross of $240 million globally with an invested budget of $36-51 million. The movie is set in the background of 1982, at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurant, Charlotte Emily found that its co-founder, William Afton, had deceived a boy into the back rooms to kill him.

When and Where to Watch

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is available to see online on JioHotstar from April 5, 2026, in Hindi dubbed version too.

Trailer and Plot

The plot of the movie focuses on the kidnapping of a boy into the backrooms of Freddy Fazebear's Pizza restaurant. Charlotte Emily finds this out, and she sees that her request for help is being ignored by the nearby parents. She saves the boy despite the protests of her best friend Vanessa, who is the daughter of the kidnapper. After this incident, the restaurant was shut down. Later on, there was an opening of another restaurant, and William kidnapped five more children. Her daughter gets to know about it, and she is suffering from the trauma of her father's cruelty. The story becomes interesting with many twists and turns.

Cast and Crew

Scott Cawthon has created and written Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Emma Tammi is the director of the movie. Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard will be seen again in the reprised roles from the previous movie, with Wayne Knight as the new cast member.

Reception

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has eanred $240 million globally, and has been a success; however, the critics gave negative reviews. It has an IMDb rating of 6 out of 10.