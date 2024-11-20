Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Pro European Price Tipped Ahead of Launch on November 21

Oppo Find X8 Pro runs on MediaTek's new latest Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2024 14:47 IST
Oppo Find X8 Pro European Price Tipped Ahead of Launch on November 21

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 series launched in China last month

  • Launch of Oppo Find X8 series will take place in Bali, Indonesia
  • It has quad rear cameras
  • Oppo Find X8 Pro has a 5,910 mAh battery
Oppo Find X8 Pro is all set to launch in global markets including India on November 21 alongside the Oppo Find X8. As we wait for the arrival of these handsets, a tipster has leaked the European price of the Pro model. Oppo introduced the Find X8 series in China in October. The duo is equipped with MediaTek's latest 3nm Dimensity 9400 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The Oppo Find X8 Pro boast a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera system and is backed by a 5,910mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked the European pricing of Oppo Find X8 Pro in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming Find X series phone will cost EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,06,900) for the 16GB+512GB RAM and storage variant, according to the tipster.

This pricing is considerably higher than the price of the phone in China. For comparison, the handset is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,800) in China for the same RAM and storage model.

Earlier this month, Oppo announced that the launch of Find X8 series will take place in Bali on November 21 at 10:30am IST. The India release will also happen on the same day. The phones are currently up for pre-booking now and are confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart in India country.

Oppo Find X8 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Find X8 Pro debuted in China in October last week with a price tag of CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,600) for the base 12GB RAM 256GB model. It runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC at the helm.

For optics, the Oppo Find X8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising four 50-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel front camera. It houses a 5,910 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
