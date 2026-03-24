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Redmi Note 16 Series Tipped to Launch With Upgraded Battery, Similar Camera Hardware as Predecessor

Redmi Note 16 series is expected to be launched later this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 12:42 IST
Redmi Note 16 Series Tipped to Launch With Upgraded Battery, Similar Camera Hardware as Predecessor

Redmi Note 15 Pro series (pictured) launched in India in January

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 16 series might feature a 200-megapixel camera
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro series includes two models
  • The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm these details
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Redmi Note 15 Pro series, which includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, was launched in India earlier this year in January. The flagship Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G boasts a 200-megapixel primary camera. Recently, a report suggested that the Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to equip the successor with a similar camera configuration as the current flagship. Now, a tipster reportedly claims that the Chinese tech firm is planning to equip the purported Redmi Note 16 series with a significantly larger battery, while keeping the charging support unchanged. The lineup is currently said to be in the testing phase.

Redmi Note 16 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared details about an unspecified sub-series phone. Gizmochina reports that the key specifications and features belong to the rumoured Redmi Note 16 series. However, the exact model name was neither suggested by the tipster nor by the publication.

The purported Redmi Note 16 lineup will reportedly be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. If this is true, then the series could be backed by a significantly larger cell than the current Note series flagship, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, which was launched in India on January 29 with a 6,500mAh battery. Moreover, the Redmi Note 16 series is expected to support 100W wired fast charging and carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, which is identical to the Note 15 Pro+.

This comes soon after a report suggested that the upcoming series will include the Redmi Note 16 Pro and Redmi Note 16 Pro+. The new leak also corroborates previous claims that the two smartphones will be equipped with 200-megapixel cameras. However, since the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

To recap, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is offered in the country in Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colourways. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • Ships with Android 15
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi Note 16 Series, Redmi Note 16 Series Specifications, Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Redmi, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Redmi Note 16 Series Tipped to Launch With Upgraded Battery, Similar Camera Hardware as Predecessor
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