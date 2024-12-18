Technology News
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Shazam Integration, Enabling Hands-Free Music Identification on the Go

Users can ask “Hey Meta, what is this song?” to identify the song.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 18:10 IST
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Shazam Integration, Enabling Hands-Free Music Identification on the Go

Photo Credit: Meta Platforms

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are available in the US, Canada, the UK, among other countries

Highlights
  • Shazam is available in Canada and the US via the v11 software update
  • Users can ask it to identify songs with the voice commands
  • A previous update brought Apple Music with voice-to-search support
Meta Platforms on Monday announced several new features for the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. While the Live AI with real-time video processing ability and live translation in real-time within the supported languages were the standout additions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the company also introduced integration with Shazam — Apple's music identification app — in select global regions. This enables Ray-Ban Meta Glass users to identify songs on the go via voice prompts.

Shazam Integration on Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Meta detailed the new features arriving on the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in a newsroom post. The Shazam integration is being rolled out as part of the v11 software update for the smart glasses that is now rolling out to eligible devices. However, it is currently limited to Canada and the US.

It offers hands-free music recognition via voice prompts. Users can ask, “Hey Meta, what is this song?” and the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will identify the song using Shazam. This feature is said to come in handy in situations when a great track is playing, such as in a store or a cafe, helping users know the track or artist's name and not miss out.

Notably, the company introduced support for Apple Music earlier this year, adding the ability to stream music via the Apple app without touching the phone. It leverages the wearable's voice-to-search functionality to play a song, playlist, album, station, or even artist.

Other New Features

In addition to the Shazam integration, Meta also rolled out a Live AI feature. Similar to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice With Vision, it grants Meta AI access to Ray-Ban Meta Glasses' cameras to monitor the video feed in real-time. The chatbot can continuously see the user's surroundings and answer questions about them. Users can invoke the Meta AI without the “Hey Meta” command and can even ask follow-up questions.

Further, live translation has been added to the smart glasses. It offers real-time speech translation between English and either Spanish, French, or Italian languages. Users can play the translated audio through the open-ear speakers and even get a transcription of it.

Comments

Further reading: Ray Ban Meta smart glasses, Meta AI, Meta, smart glasses
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Shazam Integration, Enabling Hands-Free Music Identification on the Go
Comment
