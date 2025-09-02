Samsung's much-awaited tri-fold smartphone has been making headlines through various leaks, though the company has yet to confirm its official launch date. Previous reports suggest it will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, and the foldable device is now tipped to go official later this month. Samsung is reportedly planning another event in South Korea, where it is expected to unveil the tri-fold phone along with its upcoming XR headset and AI-powered smart glasses. Samsung teased the Galaxy Z TriFold during the first Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Date (Expected)

Tipster Ice Universe on Weibo has claimed that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z TriFold in South Korea on September 29. Alongside the tri-fold smartphone, the company is also expected to introduce its Project Moohan XR headset and a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses, reportedly called Galaxy Glasses, at the same Galaxy Unpacked launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

The September 29 date was previously tipped as the launch date for the Project Moohan XR headset. New leak links this event to the unveiling of the Galaxy Z TriFold and Samsung Galaxy Glasses as well. The Project Moohan headset is expected to go on sale in South Korea starting October 13. It is rumoured to be priced between KRW 2.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,57,000) and KRW 4 million (roughly Rs. 2,51,000).

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold: What We Know So Far

Samsung's inaugural tri-fold is rumoured to be limited to China and South Korea, and the company is expected to produce 3 lakh (or fewer) units. It is expected to have a G-style design that folds inwards. It could feature a 9.96-inch display in the fully unfolded form. The purported Galaxy Z TriFold is said to have a 6.54-inch display in the folded state.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is tipped to arrive with a silicon-carbon battery. It is likely to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and could feature a triple camera unit and could run on Android 16 with One UI 8 skin on top. It was previously tipped to debut as the Samsung "Galaxy G Fold".

Samsung first gave us a sneak peek of its tri-fold smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January. More recently, Mobile Chief TM Roh hinted that the device is on track for an official launch before the end of this year. It is expected to compete with the likes of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design and the upcoming Huawei Mate XTs, which is scheduled to be announced on September 4 in China.

