Motorola could soon launch the successor to the Moto G86 Power 5G, which was unveiled in India in July. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a 50-megapixel main camera, an AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 7i protection and a 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging. The purported Motorola G67 Power 5G has been spotted on a popular benchmarking platform, suggesting an imminent launch. The listing reveals key details about the Moto G87 Power 5G, including its chipset, RAM and operating system version.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Motorola G67 Power 5G has appeared on Geekbench, scoring 1,022 in the single core test and 2,917 in the multi core test. These benchmark results suggest a capable performance for everyday tasks and moderate multitasking.

According to the listing, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, featuring a combination of four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four efficiency cores running at 1.96GHz, along with the Adreno 710 GPU for graphics.

The Moto G87 Power 5G is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out of the box, along with Motorola's Hello UI.

Moto G86 Power 5G Price in India, Features

The Moto G86 Power 5G was launched in India in July, priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is available for purchase via the Motorola India website and Flipkart, in Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound Pantone-certified colours with vegan leather back panels.

Motorola's G86 Power 5G is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It sports a 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with macro mode, a 3-in-1 flicker sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Moto G86 Power 5G also boasts IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability, and biometric authentication via an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone features a 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower support, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, and runs Android 15-based Hello UI. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone measures 161.21×74.74×8.6mm and weighs 198g.

