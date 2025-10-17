Technology News
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Lands on Amazon Prime Video Soon: Know When, Where to Watch Action-Thriller Online

Myth, rituals, and emotion drive Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1.

Updated: 17 October 2025 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role

Highlights
  • Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video
  • It will be available in multiple languages, such as Kannada, Hindi, Tamil
  • Rishab Shetty stars in the film and has also directed it
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 explores the rich traditional stories and beliefs, directed by Rishab Shetty. This is a prequel to the hit 2022 movie Kantara. The movie gave a deeper dig into the spiritual and cultural roots of the region. It has strong visuals and a persuasive storyline. The actors have done justice to their characters and made it look hooked for the audience till the climax. It shows a world of tradition, emotions and deep-rooted mythology. It has gained good success since its release in theatres.

When and Where to Watch

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2025. The Hindi dubbed version is coming soon.

Trailer and Plot

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1's trailer gives you an insight into the type of folklore stories and rituals being followed. Set against the backdrop of a traditional village where old folklores are followed. The movie tells the story of Berme who is a warrior and become the first to go ahead with the divine Panjurli spirit. His pathways takes us to Kanakavathi who is a princess.

Apart from her, we also get to see King Kulasekhara who is a leads to Saga of sacrifice, birth of a sacred ritual and devotion.

Cast and Crew

Rishab Shetty who is the director of Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is in the main lead as Berme, and Rukmini Vasanth plays the role of Kanakavathi. Also, Gulshan Devaiah as Prince Kulasekhara and Jayram is are in the main roles. The production is done by Hombale films with the cinematography of Arvind S. Kashyap.

Reception

This film has gained widespread views on the basis of storytelling, its visuals and the depth of folklore. It has gained 9.8 in IMDb rating.

 

Comments

