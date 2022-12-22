Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches are reportedly getting support for Google Maps, nearly a month after it was announced by Google. Support for the company's widely used navigation service is now rolling out for Android users, while Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 owners who have paired the smartwatches to an iPhone will have to wait until 2023 for Google Maps support. The company previously added support for the Google Wallet app on Fitbit watches last month.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google Maps app support is available for download on both Fitbit smartwatches from the official app, as long as you have an Android phone. The Google Maps app on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches seem to be very basic.

However, the integration is not working as advertised, according to the report. The “Current trip” reportedly does not appear at the top of the Fitbit watch app. Also, users only have access to Auto-start settings. They can enable or disable it for driving, walking, and cycling. You can already access these features on the Fitbit companion app, which means Google still has to enable the step-by-step navigation for these smartwatches.

Users will be required to start navigation on their Android phone while it is connected to the Fitbit Sense 2 or Fitbit Versa 4 via Bluetooth. This means the app requires a constant Bluetooth connection to function on both Fitbit smartwatches.

To download Google Maps on your Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches, you will be required to go to the device settings tab in the Fitbit app and click on the new Google Maps icon. Once downloaded, grant the necessary permissions after you open it via the app list.

Last month, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 received a new software update that brought new features like handling on-wrist incoming phone calls from the paired smartphone, and the ability to turn off the screen with a hand gesture.

