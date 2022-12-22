Technology News
loading

Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatches Gain Support for Google Maps on Android: Report

While Google Maps can be downloaded on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4, turn-by-turn navigation support is yet to be added.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 December 2022 12:44 IST
Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatches Gain Support for Google Maps on Android: Report

Photo Credit: Fitbit

Google announced Maps support for the Fitbit Versa 4, Sense 2 (centre, right) in November

Highlights
  • Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 can't use Google Maps navigation at the moment
  • It will reportedly be rolled out to iPhone users in 2023
  • Google Maps can be downloaded from the Fitbit app on the phone

Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches are reportedly getting support for Google Maps, nearly a month after it was announced by Google. Support for the company's widely used navigation service is now rolling out for Android users, while Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 owners who have paired the smartwatches to an iPhone will have to wait until 2023 for Google Maps support. The company previously added support for the Google Wallet app on Fitbit watches last month.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google Maps app support is available for download on both Fitbit smartwatches from the official app, as long as you have an Android phone. The Google Maps app on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches seem to be very basic.

However, the integration is not working as advertised, according to the report. The “Current trip” reportedly does not appear at the top of the Fitbit watch app. Also, users only have access to Auto-start settings. They can enable or disable it for driving, walking, and cycling. You can already access these features on the Fitbit companion app, which means Google still has to enable the step-by-step navigation for these smartwatches.

Users will be required to start navigation on their Android phone while it is connected to the Fitbit Sense 2 or Fitbit Versa 4 via Bluetooth. This means the app requires a constant Bluetooth connection to function on both Fitbit smartwatches.

To download Google Maps on your Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches, you will be required to go to the device settings tab in the Fitbit app and click on the new Google Maps icon. Once downloaded, grant the necessary permissions after you open it via the app list.

Last month, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 received a new software update that brought new features like handling on-wrist incoming phone calls from the paired smartphone, and the ability to turn off the screen with a hand gesture.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Google Maps, Fitbit
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
RRR’s Naatu Naatu, Chhello Show, All That Breathes Shortlisted for Oscars 2023: Details
Featured video of the day
Turn Your iPhone Into A Karaoke Machine

Related Stories

Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatches Gain Support for Google Maps on Android: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  3. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  5. Moto X40 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  7. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
  8. Boat Launches 'Stream Edition' Netflix-Themed Wireless Headphones, Earphones
  9. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  10. Crypto Adoption Highest in Delhi, Jaipur; Bitcoin Rides on Popularity: CoinSwitch
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatches Gain Support for Google Maps on Android: Report
  2. RRR’s Naatu Naatu, Chhello Show, All That Breathes Shortlisted for Oscars 2023: Details
  3. Alphabet Ties More of CEO Sundar Pichai's Pay to His Performance in New Equity Award
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Spotted on TENAA, 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  5. Bitcoin Remains Under $17,000 Price Point, Several Altcoins See Small Profits: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  7. Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group
  8. Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details
  9. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive
  10. Sam Bankman-Fried Flies to US After Extradition, Two Associates Plead Guilty to Fraud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.