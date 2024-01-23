Redmi K70 Ultra might soon join the Redmi K70 series and become the fourth in the lineup and the most feature-heavy smartphone by the brand. The series was launched in November 2023 with the base model Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro. The company has been said to be working on the Ultra model for some time and a new leak suggests that it might become the first phone to feature 24GB LPDDR5T RAM. Alongside, it may also come with an 8T OLED panel with LTPO technology.

The leaked information was reported by GizmoChina and comes from tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS). As per the leak, the Redmi K70 Ultra will feature 24GB LPDDR5T RAM with up to 1TB UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage, an 8T LTPO display capable of producing 1.5K resolution, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Reportedly, the Redmi K70 Ultra will launch in China in the first half of 2024 and is not expected to make it to the global markets. Similar to its predecessor, Redmi K60 Ultra, which was launched as Xiaomi 13T Pro outside China, it might be introduced as the Xiaomi 14T Pro. If the company follows a similar timeline as last year, the global variant might be unveiled in September 2024.

While the Redmi K70 Ultra will not be the first handset to flaunt LPDDR5T RAM, as the Chinese variant of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are also equipped with it. However, the Vivo handsets only go up to 16GB of RAM. This would make the Redmi flagship the first smartphone to offer 24GB RAM with this technology.

Meanwhile, the 8T LTPO panel is said to be more efficient in switching refresh rates, making it more responsive. Although not mentioned in the leak, the Redmi K70 Ultra is tipped to offer similar display specifications as its predecessor and get 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is also likely to get HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

So far, the recently introduced MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset was only seen in the Vivo X100 series, and the Redmi K70 Ultra could become the next in line to feature it. Earlier, leaks suggested that it could be paired with the Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 GPU. Not much is known about the camera setup of the upcoming phone, however, some reports have mentioned that it might get a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 800 primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) alongside a 108-megapixel ultrawide lens.

