Technology News

Redmi K70 Ultra Might Get 24GB LPDDR5T RAM and 8T LTPO Display, Leak Suggests

Redmi K70 Ultra is likely to be launched as the Xiaomi 14T Pro in global markets.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2024 21:43 IST
Redmi K70 Ultra Might Get 24GB LPDDR5T RAM and 8T LTPO Display, Leak Suggests

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K70 Ultra could launch in the first half of 2024

Highlights
  • Redmi K70 Ultra may become the first phone to offer 24GB LPDDR5T RAM
  • Reportedly, it is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
  • The Redmi K70 Ultra might also offer up to 1TB UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage
Advertisement

Redmi K70 Ultra might soon join the Redmi K70 series and become the fourth in the lineup and the most feature-heavy smartphone by the brand. The series was launched in November 2023 with the base model Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro. The company has been said to be working on the Ultra model for some time and a new leak suggests that it might become the first phone to feature 24GB LPDDR5T RAM. Alongside, it may also come with an 8T OLED panel with LTPO technology.

The leaked information was reported by GizmoChina and comes from tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS). As per the leak, the Redmi K70 Ultra will feature 24GB LPDDR5T RAM with up to 1TB UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage, an 8T LTPO display capable of producing 1.5K resolution, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Reportedly, the Redmi K70 Ultra will launch in China in the first half of 2024 and is not expected to make it to the global markets. Similar to its predecessor, Redmi K60 Ultra, which was launched as Xiaomi 13T Pro outside China, it might be introduced as the Xiaomi 14T Pro. If the company follows a similar timeline as last year, the global variant might be unveiled in September 2024.

While the Redmi K70 Ultra will not be the first handset to flaunt LPDDR5T RAM, as the Chinese variant of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are also equipped with it. However, the Vivo handsets only go up to 16GB of RAM. This would make the Redmi flagship the first smartphone to offer 24GB RAM with this technology.

Meanwhile, the 8T LTPO panel is said to be more efficient in switching refresh rates, making it more responsive. Although not mentioned in the leak, the Redmi K70 Ultra is tipped to offer similar display specifications as its predecessor and get 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is also likely to get HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

So far, the recently introduced MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset was only seen in the Vivo X100 series, and the Redmi K70 Ultra could become the next in line to feature it. Earlier, leaks suggested that it could be paired with the Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 GPU. Not much is known about the camera setup of the upcoming phone, however, some reports have mentioned that it might get a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 800 primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) alongside a 108-megapixel ultrawide lens.

 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K70
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, Up to 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched in India
Croma Republic Sale 2024: Unveiling the Ultimate Shopping Extravaganza!

Related Stories

Redmi K70 Ultra Might Get 24GB LPDDR5T RAM and 8T LTPO Display, Leak Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Is Working on an AirDrop-Style Nearby File Sharing Feature: Report
  2. Sony Scraps $10 Billion Merger With Zee Entertainment
  3. Lenovo Legion 9i Gaming Laptop With Liquid Cooling System Debuts in India
  4. Honor X9b India Launch Tipped for February, Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. OnePlus 12 Launched in India Alongside OnePlus 12R: See Prices
  6. Redmi K70 Ultra Leak Suggests It Could Get 24GB LPDDR5T RAM
  7. Samsung Introduces a New 20,000mAh, 45W Power Bank: Check Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch Later This Year, Could Come in 3 Finishes
  9. OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched in India at This Price
  10. iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3 With Apple Music Collaborative Playlists Released
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung 20,000mAh Power Bank With 45W Output, USB Type-C Compatibility Launched
  2. Redmi K70 Ultra Might Get 24GB LPDDR5T RAM and 8T LTPO Display, Leak Suggests
  3. Indian Blockchain Esports Firm Stan Raises Over $2 Million in Funding: Details
  4. Netflix, WWE Sign Long-Term Deal to Bring Live Weekly Show WWE Raw to Streaming Platform
  5. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched in India Alongside OnePlus 12R: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, Up to 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  7. Moto G04, Moto G24 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Reno 11F 5G Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch; to Get Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Will Add the Joker as a Playable Character via Free Post-Launch DLC
  10. Xiaomi 14 Flagship Smartphone Likely to Launch in India Soon: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »