Redmi K80 series is all set to go official later this week with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, a recent leak by a Chinese tipster suggests that the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to unveil another phone with a bigger battery. Xiaomi is allegedly looking to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support on a smartphone. This upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that Xiaomi is working on a handset with a 7,000mAh battery. It is tipped to run on an unannounced SM8735 chipset that is expected to succeed the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The chipset could be called either Snapdragon 8s Elite or Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

The purported Xiaomi phone is said to support 90W wired fast charging and could arrive as a mid-range device.

However, this wouldn't be the first phone with a 7,000mAh battery, as we've seen a few handsets from brands like Samsung, Tecno, Itel, and Oukitel with even larger batteries. Still, it would be a welcome improvement over most mainstream Android phones. Several Chinese brands including OnePlus, Realme, and Honor have started using silicon-based batteries, that offer higher energy density, in their handsets.

However, since there has been no official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the launch of a 7,000mAh battery phone, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The recently launched OnePlus 13 has a 6,000mAh battery, while the Chinese variant of iQOO 13 has a 6,150mAh cell. The upcoming Realme Neo 7 is expected to carry a 7,000mAh battery. The Chinese version of Realme GT 7 Pro also has a 6,500mAh battery.

Nearly all Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones feature 5,000mAh batteries. The upcoming Redmi K80 series is confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

