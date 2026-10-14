The Oppo Find X10 series is set to be launched in India soon. The upcoming flagship lineup will comprise two models — Oppo Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro Max. The company recently announced the launch date of the handsets. Ahead of their anticipated debut, retail box labels of the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max have reportedly surfaced. These offer a glimpse at the listed prices of the upcoming handsets, along with their dimensions, weight, and details about their in-box accessories.

Oppo Find X10 Series Price in India (Leaked)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared images of the retail box labels on X. As per the tipster, they belong to the Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max units intended for the Indian market. According to the labels, the Find X10 carries a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 1,79,999. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is listed at Rs. 2,39,999.

EXCLUSIVE: Retail box labels of the OPPO Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max have surfaced in India ahead of the October 22 launch 🇮🇳 OPPO Find X10 Pro Max (CPH2913) carries an MRP of ₹2,39,999 and weighs 233g, measuring 16.13 x 7.66 x 0.84 cm, manufactured in October 2026. OPPO Find X10 (CPH2911) carries an MRP of ₹1,79,999 and weighs 216g, measuring 15.65 x 7.43 x 0.84 cm, manufactured in September 2026. Both are made in India and come with a charger, USB cable, SIM tool and a protective case in the box. As always, the actual selling price should be well below the MRP #OPPO #FindX10 #FindX10ProMax — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 13, 2026

These figures, however, are the printed MRPs of the Oppo Find X10 series, and thus, could be different from the selling prices.

The leaked prices appear to be slightly higher than what was previously reported. A retail listing of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max on the Bank of Electronics website in India suggested its price to be about Rs. 1,28,990 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It was listed in a single Light Titanium colour option.

As per the tipster, the leaked labels also offer details about the phones' physical specifications. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, with the model number CPH2913, allegedly measures 161.3 x 76.6 x 8.4mm. It tips the scales at 233g. On the other hand, the standard Oppo Find X10 (model number CPH2911) is said to weigh 216g and measure 156.5 x 74.3 x 8.4mm. The Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max retail units were allegedly manufactured in September and October, respectively.

Alongside the Find X10 series unit, its retail packaging is also expected to include a charger, USB cable, SIM ejector tool, and protective case.

Oppo, notably, recently announced that the Find X10 series will be launched in India on October 22 at 4:45pm IST. The India launch will follow the series' global debut on October 21, while they are already available for purchase in China.