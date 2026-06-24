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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Appears Nearly Identical to Its Predecessor in Leaked Renders

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 9 is said to come in Silver and Graphite options paired with several band colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 June 2026 10:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Appears Nearly Identical to Its Predecessor in Leaked Renders

Samsung is expected to use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset in the Galaxy Watch 9

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Highlights
  • Samsung could launch Bluetooth-only and LTE variants of Galaxy Watch 9
  • Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to be offered in 40mm and 44mm size options
  • Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on July 22
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Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and next-generation foldable smartphones at its upcoming summer Galaxy Unpacked event. The event is reportedly set to take place in London next month, but ahead of it, purported official renders of the Galaxy Watch 9 have surfaced online, offering a closer look at the wearable's design and colour options. At first glance, the new model appears to be similar to the existing Galaxy Watch 8.

New Leak Reveals the Design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

Android Headlines, in collaboration with Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), shared purported official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9. The renders suggest that the new model will retain the design language of the Galaxy Watch 8. It appears to have a circular display housed within a squircle-shaped body. Sensors appear to be placed underneath the watch.

The renders show the Galaxy Watch 9 in Silver and Graphite options paired with several band colours, including white, green and dark blue. While the design changes appear minimal, the new model is expected to receive a significant hardware upgrade compared to its predecessor.

samsung galaxy watch 9 androidheadlines Galaxy Watch 9

Photo Credit: Androidheadlines

 

Samsung is expected to use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset in the Galaxy Watch 9, marking a shift away from Samsung's Exynos smartwatch platform. The company could launch it in Bluetooth-only and LTE variants. 

The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to be offered in 40mm and 44mm size options. The former could be launched in Cream and Graphite finishes, while the 44mm model is tipped to be available in Silver and Graphite options.

Details about the price of the Galaxy Watch 9 are scarce, but it is expected to receive a price hike over the existing model due to rising component costs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, for reference, came with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999, and is it powered by the company's in-house Exynos W1000 chipset. 

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on July 22 in London. Besides the Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung is believed to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 during the event.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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