Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic Now Available for Pre-Order in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic run One UI 8 Watch out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 18:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic Now Available for Pre-Order in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series was unveiled on July 9

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes
  • The smartwatches are powered by an Exynos W1000 chipset each
  • The Galaxy Watch 8 lineup has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic were launched in India on July 9 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldables. The regular model comes in 40mm and 44mm size options, while the Classic variant is available in a 46mm version. The price of a Galaxy Watch 8 series model starts in the country at Rs. 32,999. The lineup is now available for pre-orders. Customers opting to pre-order a smartwatch can get additional benefits like cashback offers or no-cost EMI payment options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Price in India, Pre-Order Offers

The price of the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Bluetooth option is set at Rs. 32,999, while the LTE variant costs Rs. 36,999. The bigger 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 is priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999 for the Bluetooth and LTE versions, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic begins at a price of Rs. 46,999 for the Bluetooth-supported model. The Classic variant, which also supports LTE connectivity, costs Rs. 50,999.

Consumers who pre-book Galaxy Watch 8 series smartwatches by July 24 can avail of cashback benefits or upgrade bonuses of up to Rs. 12,000. Those purchasing a watch along with a Galaxy S or Galaxy Z series smartphone can get multi-buy offers worth up to Rs. 15,000. All buyers can enjoy no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months through major banks.

The regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 comes in Graphite and Silver shades, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is offered in Black and White colourways. They are available for pre-orders through the Samsung India website

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic Features, Specifications

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 sports a 1.34-inch screen with 438x438 pixels resolution, while the 44mm variant has a 1.47-inch display with 480×480 pixels resolution. The Watch 8 Classic model comes with a 1.34-inch display with a 438x438 pixels resolution. All variants have Super AMOLED display panels with 327ppi pixel density and 3,000 nits peak brightness with Sapphire glass coating.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with an aluminium casing, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic model has a 46mm dial option with a stainless steel build. All smartwatches have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series are powered by an Exynos W1000 chipset, each coupled with 2GB RAM. The base variant supports 32GB onboard storage, while the Classic version has 64GB inbuilt storage. They run on One UI 8 Watch out-of-the-box. Among health and fitness tracking features, they support heart rate, electrocardiogram (ECG), sleep, stress and AGES Index monitoring. They offer fall detection, body composition tracking and blood pressure monitoring as well. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic pack a 445mAh battery, while the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch models house a 325mAh and 435mAh cell, respectively. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Features, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Features, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic India Launch, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Additional Benefits With Rs. 199, Rs. 179 Prepaid Plans: Report
Ubisoft's Upcoming Launches Include a New Ghost Recon Game, CEO Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic Now Available for Pre-Order in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Lenskart Will Use Snapdragon Chips in Upcoming Smart Glasses
  3. OnePlus Could Unveil a Compact Flagship Tablet Alongside the OnePlus 15T
  4. Vivo Y50m 5G, Vivo Y50 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro With Inbuilt Fan, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. FromSoftware Is Reportedly Working on a New Game That Could Launch Next Year
  7. Hackers Use 'ToolShell' to Target Thousands of Microsoft SharePoint Servers
  8. Search Engines Built the Modern Web, AI Might Be Tearing It Down
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Launch and Specifications Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Says It Won't Sign EU’s GPAI Code of Practice Due to ‘Legal Uncertainties’
  2. OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India on July 23; OnePlus Pad Lite Expected to Debut
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, iQOO Z10 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets, 1.5K Resolution Displays
  4. Ubisoft's Upcoming Launches Include a New Ghost Recon Game, CEO Says
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic Now Available for Pre-Order in India
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Additional Benefits With Rs. 199, Rs. 179 Prepaid Plans: Report
  7. Netflix Reportedly Used AI-Generated Scene in The Eternaut Show to Cut Production Costs
  8. Manidhargal Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Microsoft SharePoint Servers in Thousands of Firms Targeted Using ToolShell Zero-Day Vulnerability
  10. OnePlus Could Unveil a Compact Flagship Tablet Alongside OnePlus 13T Successor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »