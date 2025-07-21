Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic were launched in India on July 9 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldables. The regular model comes in 40mm and 44mm size options, while the Classic variant is available in a 46mm version. The price of a Galaxy Watch 8 series model starts in the country at Rs. 32,999. The lineup is now available for pre-orders. Customers opting to pre-order a smartwatch can get additional benefits like cashback offers or no-cost EMI payment options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Price in India, Pre-Order Offers

The price of the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Bluetooth option is set at Rs. 32,999, while the LTE variant costs Rs. 36,999. The bigger 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 is priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999 for the Bluetooth and LTE versions, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic begins at a price of Rs. 46,999 for the Bluetooth-supported model. The Classic variant, which also supports LTE connectivity, costs Rs. 50,999.

Consumers who pre-book Galaxy Watch 8 series smartwatches by July 24 can avail of cashback benefits or upgrade bonuses of up to Rs. 12,000. Those purchasing a watch along with a Galaxy S or Galaxy Z series smartphone can get multi-buy offers worth up to Rs. 15,000. All buyers can enjoy no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months through major banks.

The regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 comes in Graphite and Silver shades, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is offered in Black and White colourways. They are available for pre-orders through the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic Features, Specifications

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 sports a 1.34-inch screen with 438x438 pixels resolution, while the 44mm variant has a 1.47-inch display with 480×480 pixels resolution. The Watch 8 Classic model comes with a 1.34-inch display with a 438x438 pixels resolution. All variants have Super AMOLED display panels with 327ppi pixel density and 3,000 nits peak brightness with Sapphire glass coating.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with an aluminium casing, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic model has a 46mm dial option with a stainless steel build. All smartwatches have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series are powered by an Exynos W1000 chipset, each coupled with 2GB RAM. The base variant supports 32GB onboard storage, while the Classic version has 64GB inbuilt storage. They run on One UI 8 Watch out-of-the-box. Among health and fitness tracking features, they support heart rate, electrocardiogram (ECG), sleep, stress and AGES Index monitoring. They offer fall detection, body composition tracking and blood pressure monitoring as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic pack a 445mAh battery, while the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch models house a 325mAh and 435mAh cell, respectively.

