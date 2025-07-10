Gemini has begun to replace the Google Assistant on Wear OS, months after Google announced it would roll out support for its AI assistant on smartwatches. Shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series was unveiled at an event on Wednesday, Google said that Gemini will soon be available on smartwatches from various brands running on recent versions of its Wear OS operating system. Wearables with Wear OS 6 will also get support for Gemini integration with built-in apps.

Gemini Support for Watch Brand Apps to Arrive With Wear OS 6

Google Pixel smartwatches will get access to the Gemini AI assistant soon, the company announced in a blog post. Meanwhile, Gemini will also be available on recent Wear OS smartwatches from OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi. It will replace the Google Assistant on these wearable over the coming weeks.

Using natural language commands with Gemini

Photo Credit: Google

Once Gemini is available on Wear OS smartwatches, it will support natural language commands and requests, such as checking the weather or searching the web for information. However, it will also integrate with Google's services, allowing the AI assistant to search your Gmail or Calendar apps for mails or events, respectively.

Google also says that Gemini can handle more complex commands on Wear OS, without requiring a user's phone to be unlocked. These include generating music playlists, summarising recent emails, and navigating to locations by mentioning an appointment (presumably one stored on Google Calendar).

Contextual features such as the ability to tell Gemini to remember the location of parking spots, or where objects are stored, will also be available on Wear OS smartwatches. Google says the AI assistant can also remind users about upcoming tasks when they leave certain locations, such as their workplace.

In order to use Gemini on your smartwatch, you will need a device that runs Wear OS 4 or newer, according to the company. This means that even older models released over the past few years should have access to Gemini. However, if your smartwatch is eligible to receive an update to Wear OS 6, Gemini will also support built-in apps from the device's manufacturer.