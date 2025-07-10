Technology News
English Edition

Gemini Rolls Out to Wear OS Smartwatches With Support for Natural Language Commands

Gemini will soon replace the Google Assistant on smartwatches running Wear OS 4 or newer versions.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2025 11:52 IST
Gemini Rolls Out to Wear OS Smartwatches With Support for Natural Language Commands

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini will soon roll out to Google's Pixel Watch and other smartwatches

Highlights
  • Gemini is arriving on eligible Wear OS smartwatches in the coming weeks
  • The AI assistant will work on Wear OS 4 or newer versions
  • Gemini can understand natural kanguage queries and commands
Advertisement

Gemini has begun to replace the Google Assistant on Wear OS, months after Google announced it would roll out support for its AI assistant on smartwatches. Shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series was unveiled at an event on Wednesday, Google said that Gemini will soon be available on smartwatches from various brands running on recent versions of its Wear OS operating system. Wearables with Wear OS 6 will also get support for Gemini integration with built-in apps.

Gemini Support for Watch Brand Apps to Arrive With Wear OS 6

Google Pixel smartwatches will get access to the Gemini AI assistant soon, the company announced in a blog post. Meanwhile, Gemini will also be available on recent Wear OS smartwatches from OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi. It will replace the Google Assistant on these wearable over the coming weeks.

Using natural language commands with Gemini
Photo Credit: Google

 

Once Gemini is available on Wear OS smartwatches, it will support natural language commands and requests, such as checking the weather or searching the web for information. However, it will also integrate with Google's services, allowing the AI assistant to search your Gmail or Calendar apps for mails or events, respectively.

Google also says that Gemini can handle more complex commands on Wear OS, without requiring a user's phone to be unlocked. These include generating music playlists, summarising recent emails, and navigating to locations by mentioning an appointment (presumably one stored on Google Calendar).

Contextual features such as the ability to tell Gemini to remember the location of parking spots, or where objects are stored, will also be available on Wear OS smartwatches. Google says the AI assistant can also remind users about upcoming tasks when they leave certain locations, such as their workplace.

In order to use Gemini on your smartwatch, you will need a device that runs Wear OS 4 or newer, according to the company. This means that even older models released over the past few years should have access to Gemini. However, if your smartwatch is eligible to receive an update to Wear OS 6, Gemini will also support built-in apps from the device's manufacturer.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Wear OS, Google, Gemini AI, AI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Vision Pro Successor to Reportedly Launch in 2025 With M4 Chip, Better Components for AI
Apple Support App Reportedly Getting a ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot to Assist Users

Related Stories

Gemini Rolls Out to Wear OS Smartwatches With Support for Natural Language Commands
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  10. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  7. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  8. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  10. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »