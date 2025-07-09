Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is set to begin at midnight on Friday, July 12. The three-day sale on the e-commerce platform will conclude on Monday, July 14. This is the first time the Seattle-based tech giant is hosting the annual Prime subscribers-focused sale for three days, instead of two days. Similar to previous years, the company will list a large variety of products with heavy discounts during this period. Notably, Amazon has already revealed some of the best washing machine deals ahead of the sale. Check them below.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the company will offer up to 65 percent discount on home appliances. These discounts are available on devices of a range of load capacities across different brands. Apart from direct discounts, buyers will also get bank offers. This extra discount is provided when a user makes a transaction using debit or credit cards from specific banks. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and exchange offers on smart TVs from brands such as Samsung, LG, Bosch, IFB, Whirlpool, and more.

We have curated a list of the best discounts on washing machines. However, these deals will not be available before the Prime Day 2025 sale begins. If you're looking for discounts on smart TVs, you can find them here. Offers on home appliances are listed here.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Best Discounts on Washing Machines