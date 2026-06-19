Samsung introduced the Galaxy S26 series in February this year, but attention is already shifting toward what the Galaxy S27 lineup could offer. Like the previous models, the Galaxy S26 lineup came with incremental improvements rather than breakthroughs. Now, a new leak from South Korea suggests that Samsung will continue this trend next year, and the standard Galaxy S27 may come without any significant camera hardware upgrades over the Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S27 May Bring Minimal Hardware Changes

A Naver blog post (in Korean) by tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122) claims that Samsung will not introduce any major display and rear camera upgrades with the Galaxy S27 compared to the Galaxy S26. There has reportedly been less activity within the supply chain, indicating no major changes to the display technology or camera hardware for the upcoming handset.

The report speculates that the lack of display-related improvements could be linked to Samsung's interest in sourcing display panels from BOE for the Galaxy S27, instead of relying on Samsung Display. If Samsung opts to use the existing display technology for the Galaxy S27 panel, choosing BOE could help to reduce production costs.

The Galaxy S26 cameras have remained unchanged compared to last year's Galaxy S25. It has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, Galaxy S26 feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle selfie sensor.

Samsung has largely used the same camera setup on its standard Galaxy S models since the Galaxy S22. If the latest rumour holds any weight, the Galaxy S27 would be the sixth-generation model to retain the same camera specifications, which may disappoint prospective buyers.

The Galaxy S27 was recently spotted on the GSMA database with model number SM-S952U. It is likely to launch in early next year with the Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. It could run on Samsung's Exynos 2600 processor. It could ship with Android 17 with One UI 9.0 and a 6.3-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Other rumoured specifications include a 4,300mAh or larger battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging.