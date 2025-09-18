Samsung has reportedly postponed the launch of its first extended reality (XR) headsets, codenamed Project Moohan. Various leaks regarding the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled headset previously surfaced online in recent months, including the anticipated pricing and launch timeline. While the South Korean tech giant was expected to launch its new wearable device by the end of this month, a new report claims that the company will hold an online launch event in October to unveil the Project Moohan XR headset. The company has reportedly also rescheduled the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold, according to a report.

ETNews reports (translated from Korean) that Samsung's rumoured XR headset, codenamed Project Moohan, will be launched by the South Korean tech giant on October 21. The company will host an online launch event for the same, where the specifications, features, and sale dates of Samsung's first AI-powered XR headsets will be announced.

However, earlier reports had suggested a different launch date for Samsung's Project Moohan XR headset. The company was previously expected to launch the XR headsets on September 29 in South Korea, while rolling out to other markets later. It was to go on sale in South Korea on October 13. However, if the unveiling is being postponed, then it might not go on sale on the above-mentioned date.

Samsung reportedly changed the launch schedule due to an “internal marketing strategy” coordination and quality assurance. The Project Moohan XR headset will be available via the company's official online store, the report added. Samsung is expected to ship about 1,00,000 units of its new product. However, the tech giant could adjust the number later, depending on the market demand.

The pricing of the Project Moohan XR headset has also surfaced online in the past. Samsung will reportedly price its first XR headset between KRW 2.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,59,000) and KRW 4 million (about Rs. 2,55,000).

On top of this, Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold was also expected to launch alongside the Project Moohan XR headset. As per the report, the company will launch the rumoured handset on a different date, like in October-end or November.