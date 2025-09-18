Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Reportedly Postponed to October

Samsung is initially preparing to ship about 1,00,000 units of the Project Moohan XR headset, according.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 18:05 IST
Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Reportedly Postponed to October

Samsung's Project Moohan XR headset was earlier expected to debut on September 29

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung’s XR headset was earlier said to launch in September
  • Samsung might host an online event to unveil its XR headset
  • The company has changed the launch date of the Galaxy Z Tri Fold, too
Advertisement

Samsung has reportedly postponed the launch of its first extended reality (XR) headsets, codenamed Project Moohan. Various leaks regarding the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled headset previously surfaced online in recent months, including the anticipated pricing and launch timeline. While the South Korean tech giant was expected to launch its new wearable device by the end of this month, a new report claims that the company will hold an online launch event in October to unveil the Project Moohan XR headset. The company has reportedly also rescheduled the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold, according to a report.

Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Timeline (Expected)

ETNews reports (translated from Korean) that Samsung's rumoured XR headset, codenamed Project Moohan, will be launched by the South Korean tech giant on October 21. The company will host an online launch event for the same, where the specifications, features, and sale dates of Samsung's first AI-powered XR headsets will be announced.

However, earlier reports had suggested a different launch date for Samsung's Project Moohan XR headset. The company was previously expected to launch the XR headsets on September 29 in South Korea, while rolling out to other markets later. It was to go on sale in South Korea on October 13. However, if the unveiling is being postponed, then it might not go on sale on the above-mentioned date.

Samsung reportedly changed the launch schedule due to an “internal marketing strategy” coordination and quality assurance. The Project Moohan XR headset will be available via the company's official online store, the report added. Samsung is expected to ship about 1,00,000 units of its new product. However, the tech giant could adjust the number later, depending on the market demand.

The pricing of the Project Moohan XR headset has also surfaced online in the past. Samsung will reportedly price its first XR headset between KRW 2.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,59,000) and KRW 4 million (about Rs. 2,55,000).

On top of this, Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold was also expected to launch alongside the Project Moohan XR headset. As per the report, the company will launch the rumoured handset on a different date, like in October-end or November.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Project Moohan, Project Moohan, Project Moohan Price, Project Moohan Launch, Samsung, Extended Reality, XR, Headsets, Wearables, Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold, Samsung Galaxy Tri Fold
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Nothing Ear 3 Launched With Super Mic Feature, Up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Features

Related Stories

Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Reportedly Postponed to October
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  2. Nothing Ear 3 With 'Super Mic' Feature, Up to 45dB ANC Launched: See Price
  3. Xiaomi Announces Offers on These Products Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Top Deals on These iQOO Smartphones
  5. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  6. Best Flagship Headphones Deals During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  7. Samsung Is Now Rolling Out One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 Series in India
  8. DJI Mini 5 Pro With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched at This Price
  9. These Samsung Phones Will Get Price Drops Ahead of Festive Season
  10. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Are Here With a Massive Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut
  2. Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A55 5G and More to Go on Sale With Discounts During Festive Season
  4. Coinbase Urges US DOJ Action as SEC Mulls Dropping Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange
  5. Vivo V60 Lite 4G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
  6. Nothing Ear 3 Launched With Super Mic Feature, Up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Features
  7. Nvidia Bets Big on Intel With $5 Billion Stake and Chip Partnership
  8. Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Reportedly Postponed to October
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series' Android-16-Based One UI 8 Update Rollout Expands to India
  10. Xiaomi Announces Festive Offers on Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 7, QLED TVs and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »