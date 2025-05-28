Technology News
Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of May 29 Launch

Realme Neo 7 Turbo will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7 Turbo will come in Transparent Black and Transparent Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 7 Turbo will have a display with 1.3mm narrow bezels
  • It is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance ratings
  • The Realme Neo 7 Turbo will support 100W wired fast charging
Realme Neo 7 Turbo is set to launch in China on May 29. The phone has been teased to come with a translucent back panel. It will be equipped with a MediaTek's Dimensity 9400e chipset and a dual rear camera unit. The company has now revealed some display details about the upcoming smartphone. The battery and charging specifications of the handset have been confirmed as well. The Neo 7 Turbo is said to come with several upgrades over the base Realme Neo 7, which was unveiled in the country in December 2024.

Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery, Other Features

The Realme Neo 7 Turbo will pack a 7,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, the company revealed in a Weibo post. Notably, the base Realme Neo 7 comes with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. 

Realme added that the Neo 7 Turbo will sport a BOE Q10 flat display with 1.3mm narrow bezel, up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 4,608Hz PWM dimming rate, and a peak brightness level of up to 1,800 nits. Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the phone will have a 6.8-inch display.

In another post, Realme claimed that the Neo 7 Turbo meets IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will also come with dual stereo speakers and support for the Sky Communication System 2.0.

The Realme Neo 7 Turbo is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It is listed on the official site in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. It appears to have a dual rear camera unit. The phone will come in Transparent Black and Transparent Grey colour options.

The base Realme Neo 7 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Slim Design; Compared With Galaxy S25 Edge

