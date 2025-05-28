Realme Neo 7 Turbo is set to launch in China on May 29. The phone has been teased to come with a translucent back panel. It will be equipped with a MediaTek's Dimensity 9400e chipset and a dual rear camera unit. The company has now revealed some display details about the upcoming smartphone. The battery and charging specifications of the handset have been confirmed as well. The Neo 7 Turbo is said to come with several upgrades over the base Realme Neo 7, which was unveiled in the country in December 2024.

Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery, Other Features

The Realme Neo 7 Turbo will pack a 7,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, the company revealed in a Weibo post. Notably, the base Realme Neo 7 comes with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Realme added that the Neo 7 Turbo will sport a BOE Q10 flat display with 1.3mm narrow bezel, up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 4,608Hz PWM dimming rate, and a peak brightness level of up to 1,800 nits. Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the phone will have a 6.8-inch display.

In another post, Realme claimed that the Neo 7 Turbo meets IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will also come with dual stereo speakers and support for the Sky Communication System 2.0.

The Realme Neo 7 Turbo is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It is listed on the official site in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. It appears to have a dual rear camera unit. The phone will come in Transparent Black and Transparent Grey colour options.

The base Realme Neo 7 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate.