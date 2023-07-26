Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Promo Images Leaked, Seen With Different Band Colours

The 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to carry a 300mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2023 12:59 IST
Photo Credit: SamNews24

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is seen with changeable bands

Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to include a base and a classic option
  • The 40mm base model is tipped to be offered in Graphite and Cream colours
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is expected to come with rotating bezels

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is set to launch later today alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to have a base and a Classic model. Ahead of the launch, official promo images of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have leaked online. The images show the dial colours and the different bands for the wearable.

In the images, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is seen with graphite, grey, and yellow bands with silver and maroon dial colours. The model is seen to feature thinner bezels than preceding watches. The promo images show a personalised HR zone and advanced sleep tracking features as well. 

According to an earlier report, the 43mm model of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is likely to pack a 300mAh battery while the 47mm is expected to have a 425mAh battery. It is said to be powered by an in-house Exynos W930 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It has been said to launch in a Graphite-Silver colour option.

The watch has been tipped previously to come in variations of Bluetooth and 4G LTE connectivity. The 43mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model is said to be priced at EUR 419.99 (roughly Rs. 37,600), while the Galaxy Watch 6 LTE version of the same size is expected to be marked at EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 42,100). Meanwhile, the 47mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is expected to be priced at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 40,300), while the LTE version could be listed at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,800). 

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models have also been tipped to bring back the rotating bezel design and feature sapphire glass displays that will likely be relatively more scratch-resistant than its segment competitors. It is also expected to come with a 5 ATM splash resistance rating.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.




