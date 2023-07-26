Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is set to launch later today alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to have a base and a Classic model. Ahead of the launch, official promo images of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have leaked online. The images show the dial colours and the different bands for the wearable.
In the images, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is seen with graphite, grey, and yellow bands with silver and maroon dial colours. The model is seen to feature thinner bezels than preceding watches. The promo images show a personalised HR zone and advanced sleep tracking features as well.
According to an earlier report, the 43mm model of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is likely to pack a 300mAh battery while the 47mm is expected to have a 425mAh battery. It is said to be powered by an in-house Exynos W930 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It has been said to launch in a Graphite-Silver colour option.
The watch has been tipped previously to come in variations of Bluetooth and 4G LTE connectivity. The 43mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model is said to be priced at EUR 419.99 (roughly Rs. 37,600), while the Galaxy Watch 6 LTE version of the same size is expected to be marked at EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 42,100). Meanwhile, the 47mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is expected to be priced at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 40,300), while the LTE version could be listed at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,800).
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models have also been tipped to bring back the rotating bezel design and feature sapphire glass displays that will likely be relatively more scratch-resistant than its segment competitors. It is also expected to come with a 5 ATM splash resistance rating.
Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts. Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.