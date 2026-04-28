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  • OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launched With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launched With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

The OnePlus Buds Ace 3 earbuds support spatial audio, FPS-tuned sound effects, and 47ms low latency for gaming.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 19:38 IST
OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launched With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 is offered in black and silver colourways

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Highlights
  • The earbuds include AI powered call noise reduction system
  • OnePlus adds Bluetooth 6.0 with dual device connectivity
  • Users get touch controls with slide gestures for volume
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OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Buds Ace 3 in China alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, bringing a feature-heavy pair of true wireless earbuds aimed at gamers and everyday users. The earbuds offer up to 55dB active noise cancellation with 5000Hz coverage, LHDC 5.0 audio support, and a 12mm dynamic driver. They also include 47ms low latency for gaming, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, AI call noise reduction, and up to 54 hours of total battery life, along with spatial audio and FPS-tuned sound effects.

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Price, Availability

The OnePlus Buds Ace 3 is priced at CNY 329 (roughly Rs. 4,600), in StarCraft Black and Titanium Space Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options. The earphones are now available for purchase in China via the Oppo e-store.

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Features, Specifications

The newly launched OnePlus Buds Ace 3 is equipped with a 12mm large-amplitude dynamic driver designed to deliver stronger bass and improved overall clarity. The earbuds support Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0 transmission, up to 96kHz sampling, and up to 1Mbps bitrate. They also offer spatial audio effects and a 10-band EQ for custom tuning, along with BassWave dynamic bass enhancement.

For noise control, the OnePlus Buds Ace 3 earbuds feature up to 55dB active noise cancellation with 5,000Hz ultra-wideband coverage and real-time adaptive algorithms. They also include a flagship-level voice noise reduction system and Sanmai AI call noise reduction using a triple-microphone setup with wind noise suppression.

The OnePlus Buds Ace 3 earbuds offer up to 47ms of low latency and include dedicated FPS sound effects that highlight footsteps and directional audio cues. Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 6.0, with support for dual-device pairing and a Smart Bluetooth mode for improved range and stability. The earbuds also support touch controls, including slide gestures for volume adjustment, and offer features like AI translation in over 20 languages.

The OnePlus Buds Ace 3 is claimed to deliver up to 54 hours of total battery life with the charging case, which houses a 530mAh battery. The earbuds, equipped with a 62mAh cell each, are claimed to offer up to 13 hours of playback without ANC and around seven hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds, boasting an IP55 dust and water-resistant rating, also support fast charging, with a short charge providing extended playback time.

Each OnePlus Buds Ace 3 earbud measures 31mm x 20mm x 17.52mm. The earbuds weigh about 4.4g each, while the charging case weighs around 34.2g. Together, the total weight comes to approximately 43g.

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Further reading: OnePlus Buds Ace 3, OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Price, OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launch, OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Features, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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