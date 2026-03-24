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Apple Announces WWDC 2026 for June 8; to Showcase Advancements in AI, Software

Apple is expected to announce new versions of iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, among others, during WWDC 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 March 2026 08:53 IST
Apple Announces WWDC 2026 for June 8; to Showcase Advancements in AI, Software

Photo Credit: Apple

Like previous years, WWDC 2026 will be a five-day affair

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Highlights
  • WWDC 2026 will be an online event with an in-person keynote on day one
  • Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and more
  • Developers can apply for in-person access via Apple’s website or app
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Apple will host its latest edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the company announced on Monday. Continuing the trend of yesteryears, it will be a five-day affair that is expected to begin with a special event keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook. At WWDC 2026, the Cupertino-based tech giant will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software, with iOS 27 likely being at the centre of the showcase. Apple is also expected to announce new versions of iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, among others, during WWDC 2026.

WWDC 2026

In a newsroom post, Apple announced that its annual WWDC will be held from June 8 to June 12. The event will be held virtually and is free for all developers. "WWDC26 will spotlight incredible updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools. As part of the company's ongoing commitment to supporting developers, WWDC will also provide unique access to Apple engineers and designers, and insight into new tools, frameworks, and features," the company said in its blog post.

The annual developers' conference will kick off with the keynote and Platforms State of the Union on June 8, where the company is expected to preview updates coming to its software platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and more.

The event will be accessible online via the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and YouTube channel. Throughout the week, Apple will host over 100 technical sessions, along with group labs and one-on-one appointments, allowing developers to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers.

Apple will also host a special in-person experience at Apple Park on June 8. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, the winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge will be announced on March 26. Winners will be eligible to apply for the in-person event at Apple Park, while 50 Distinguished Winners will also be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

WWDC 2026 is expected to highlight major updates across Apple's platforms, along with new tools and frameworks for developers. The company has also indicated that the event will showcase AI advancements, which are likely to be a key focus this year, following the delayed rollout of Apple Intelligence features, including a smarter version of Siri, which is yet to be released.

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Further reading: WWDC 2026, WWDC, Apple, iOS 27, iPadOS 27, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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