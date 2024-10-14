Technology News
⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked

⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro may come with a slightly curved display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 October 2024 17:38 IST
⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro is expected to succeed the ⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • ⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro may come with matte-finish bodies
  • The TPU straps of the trackers have reportedly been redesigned
  • The ⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro will launch in at least three colourways
⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro may soon launch as a successor to the ⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, which was globally unveiled in February at the Mobile World Congress 2024. It will likely join the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, which was introduced in China in July this year. Although the company has yet to officially announce the Smart Band 9 Pro, the purported fitness tracker has started doing rounds of the rumour mill. A new report has shared leaked design renders of the Smart Band 9 Pro, which suggests its possible design and colour options.

⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The ⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro leaked design renders were shared in a report by YTechB. The leaked images show the fitness tracker with a slightly curved rectangular display. The report adds that the smart band is expected to launch with at least three colour options — black, pink, and silver. The case and the straps are seen in similar shades. 

xiaomi smart band 9 pro ytechb inline ⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro

⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro leaked renders
Photo Credit: YTechB

 

The case of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro appears with a matte finish, in contrast to the preceding band's glossy finish. The clasp seen in the renders seem to be different compared to the Smart Band 8 Pro. 

⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro Specifications, Price

Xiaomi's Smart Band 8 Pro comes with a 1.74-inch (336 x 480 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is compatible with devices running on Android 8.0 or iOS 12.0 and above. It helps track heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep, and menstruation cycles. 

The wearable is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro supports over 200 watch faces and has more than 150 preset sports modes. Connectivity options include GPS and Bluetooth 5.3. The fitness tracker has a 5ATM rating. It starts in select global markets at EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,200).

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
