Qualcomm debuted the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor for the mobile platform in India at the Snapdragon for India event in July as a budget-friendly 5G chipset. Now, Xiaomi will become the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to launch a handset with this new chipset. The purported handset is touted as an entry-level offering and is expected to be unveiled in India next week at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024.

Xiaomi Smartphone With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor under the hood will be launched at the IMC 2024 on October 16. While exact specifics remain unknown, the report suggests this device may be equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Gadgets 360 has received the official invite for the launch (below).

For optics, it may sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The handset is speculated to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It could be powered by Xiaomi's MIUI skin based on Android 14.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Specifications

With the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, Qualcomm says it will target $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200) entry-level 5G smartphones in India. It sits below the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 in Qualcomm's mobile processor lineup for the country.

It is built on a 64-bit architecture sporting a Qualcomm Kryo CPU with eight cores: two for performance and six for efficiency. The performance cores have a peak clock speed of 2.0 GHz, while the six efficiency cores are capped at 1.8 GHz. it also gets an Adreno GPU onboard, which offers support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1 and OpenCL 2.0 APIs. The processor is fabricated using a 4-nanometre process.

As per Qualcomm, devices powered by this chipset support the inclusion of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at up to 2133 MHz and up to UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The chipset's 12-bit Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP) can support up to 84-megapixel single camera sensors. It has also been equipped with full-HD+ displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate.