Xiaomi is gearing up to launch several products on October 29 in China including the Xiaomi 15 series, Pad 7 tablet lineup, and HyperOS 2.0. Now, the company has confirmed that it will also unveil the Xiaomi Watch S4 and Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro on the same day. Xiaomi has also revealed the first look of the upcoming smart wearables via teaser posters. Some of their key features have been confirmed as well. They are expected to succeed the Xiaomi Watch S3 and Smart Band 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Watch S4, Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Launch

The Xiaomi Watch S4 and Smart Band 9 Pro will be launched in China on October 29 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), according to the company's Weibo posts. The teasers suggest that the wearables will get brighter displays over the preceding models. The Xiaomi Watch S4 is seen with a circular display, while the Smart Band 9 Pro appears with a rectangular screen.

Promotional images suggest that the Xiaomi Watch S4 will come with interchangeable bezels, a feature similar to the Watch S3. The upcoming watch is also confirmed to run on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0, which will also be introduced on the same day. It is teased with a new intercom mode as well.

An earlier leak showed the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro with matching case and strap in black, pink, and silver colour options. The recent teaser from the company shows the smart wearable with more strap colourways.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport Features

Notably, the Xiaomi Watch S4 will be the second model in the lineup. The company unveiled the Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport in July this year. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It supports NFC and eSIM connectivity and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days.

