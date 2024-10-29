Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Tipped to Take Place in Late December or Early January

Redmi Note 14 series was launched in China in September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 11:01 IST
Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Tipped to Take Place in Late December or Early January

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 5G comes in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Star White (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 series includes three handsets
  • The Indian variant may differ slightly from the Chinese ones
  • The Redmi Note 14 and Note 14 Pro supports 45W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Redmi Note 14 series was unveiled in China in September. The lineup includes a base, a Pro, and a Pro+ variant. Although nothing has been officially announced yet, the handsets are expected to make their global debut soon. The international versions may come with slightly different features from their Chinese counterparts. The vanilla Redmi Note 14 5G was reportedly spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification site. A tipster has now hinted at the India launch timeline of the Redmi Note 14 series. 

Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch (Expected)

The Redmi Note 14 will launch in India in either the last week of December or the first week of January, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). Meanwhile, the sale is said to start between January 10 and January 15.

While the tipster does not mention the word "series", the attached images show the specifications for all three handsets in the lineup. This suggests that Redmi could launch the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro  in India as well. The tipster adds that the Indian variants will come with slight changes over the existing Chinese versions. 

Redmi Note 14 Series Features

The Redmi Note 14 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ carry the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs, respectively. The Pro+ variant supports up to 16GB of RAM, and all three handsets ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. The Pro models have 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K displays, while the base model gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.

For optics, the base Redmi Note 14 gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The triple rear camera unit of the Redmi Note 14 Pro includes a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The triple rear camera system of the Note 14 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. The Pro models carry 20-megapixel selfie shooters.

The Redmi Note 14 is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, while the Pro variant carries a 5,500mAh cell with similar charging. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. 

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi Note 14 series India launch, Redmi Note 14 India launch, Redmi Note 14 Pro India launch, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus India launch, Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Updates Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and Other iMac Accessories with USB Type-C, New Colours

Related Stories

Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Tipped to Take Place in Late December or Early January
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  2. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  3. iMac 24-Inch With M4 Chip, Apple Intelligence Launched in India: See Price
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Series May See an Early Launch This Year
  5. iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Will See Price Hike
  6. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  7. Apple Updates iMac Accessories With USB Type-C Support, New Colours
  8. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro to Launch on October 29
  9. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  10. Instagram Will Lower Your Video Quality If They Don't Get Enough Views
#Latest Stories
  1. EU-China EV Tariff Dispute: Beijing Requests Automakers To Stop Expanding in Europe
  2. Astronomers Discover 1-Cyanopyrene in Interstellar Space Revealing Carbon Secrets
  3. Cruel Intentions Series OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Google Pixel 11 to Feature an Under-Display Infrared (IR) Camera for Face Unlock: Report
  5. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Tipped to Take Place in Late December or Early January
  6. Not Just ‘Hype’ but ‘Genuine Value’: Binance CMO Rachel Conlan Decodes Exchange's Crypto Marketing Playbook
  7. Apple Updates Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and Other iMac Accessories with USB Type-C, New Colours
  8. iOS 18.1 Update for iPhone Rolling Out With First Set of Apple Intelligence Features: What’s New
  9. Understanding Twins: Types, Facts, and the Unique Bonds They Share
  10. Gaganyaan Scheduled for 2026, Chandrayaan-4 to Launch by 2028: ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »