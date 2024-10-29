Redmi Note 14 series was unveiled in China in September. The lineup includes a base, a Pro, and a Pro+ variant. Although nothing has been officially announced yet, the handsets are expected to make their global debut soon. The international versions may come with slightly different features from their Chinese counterparts. The vanilla Redmi Note 14 5G was reportedly spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification site. A tipster has now hinted at the India launch timeline of the Redmi Note 14 series.

Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch (Expected)

The Redmi Note 14 will launch in India in either the last week of December or the first week of January, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). Meanwhile, the sale is said to start between January 10 and January 15.

Exclusive ✨

Redmi Note 14 will launch in the last week of December or in the first week of January, 2025, and sales will start from 10–15 January in India.



There will be slight changes in Indian variants.#Redmi #RedmiNote14 pic.twitter.com/msbNb68DbU — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 28, 2024

While the tipster does not mention the word "series", the attached images show the specifications for all three handsets in the lineup. This suggests that Redmi could launch the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro in India as well. The tipster adds that the Indian variants will come with slight changes over the existing Chinese versions.

Redmi Note 14 Series Features

The Redmi Note 14 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ carry the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs, respectively. The Pro+ variant supports up to 16GB of RAM, and all three handsets ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. The Pro models have 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K displays, while the base model gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.

For optics, the base Redmi Note 14 gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The triple rear camera unit of the Redmi Note 14 Pro includes a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The triple rear camera system of the Note 14 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. The Pro models carry 20-megapixel selfie shooters.

The Redmi Note 14 is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, while the Pro variant carries a 5,500mAh cell with similar charging. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.