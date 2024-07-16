Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport has been officially announced by the Chinese company. The smartwatch will launch during the annual conference hosted by Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, on July 19 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST) in China. According to claims on social media by Xiaomi, the Watch S4 Sport will be its “first professional sports smartwatch”, with features such as a rotating crown and sapphire glass, and will debut alongside multiple other products across several categories.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport Specifications (Expected)

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Xiaomi revealed information about the launch of its upcoming smartwatch. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport will feature a titanium chassis, with sapphire glass on the front and the back. It will also sport a rotating crown, placed on the right side.

A teaser shared by the Chinese company suggests it may come with a circular dial and a button below the rotating crown. The smartwatch appears to have two band options: silicone and metal.

While no official details have been revealed, a listing on the Chinese TAF certification website reportedly suggested that Xiaomi S4 Sport will feature an OLED display. It is tipped to feature a 586mAh battery with 10W charging support and a heart-rate monitoring sensor. The smartwatch is also speculated to support e-SIM capabilities and may allow users to make phone calls and respond to text messages without requiring a smartphone.

Other features of the smartwatch may include GPS and NFC capabilities.

Other Launches

Alongside the smartwatch, Xiaomi has also confirmed the impending launch of several other products in China, including Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip, Redmi K70 Ultra, Buds 5, and Smart Band 9 during the annual conference in China.

Both Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip are reported to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, running Android 14-based HyperOS skin. The Mix Fold 4 will sport a Leica Summilux quad-camera setup, comprising two telephoto dual macro cameras with a 5X periscope lens.

