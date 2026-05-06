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CMF Watch 3 Pro First Impressions

CMF Watch 3 Pro will initially be available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 6,999.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 May 2026 22:14 IST
CMF Watch 3 Pro First Impressions

Here's Our First Impressions of the CMF Watch 3 Pro

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Highlights
  • CMF Watch 3 Pro ships with over 120 watch faces
  • CMF Watch 3 Pro gets a round metal dial
  • CMF Watch 3 Pro feels light on the wrist
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The smartwatch market grew exponentially post-pandemic, as customers globally have become more health-conscious. Smartwatches are no longer mere accessories for making calls or checking notifications; they have slowly made their way into users' daily lives as essential pieces of tech. Similar to the handset market, the smartwatch industry is also seeing fierce competition, especially in the Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 price segment. With the launch of the new CMF Watch 3 Pro, Nothing's sub-brand has returned to India with the third generation of its Pro-branded smartwatch.

cmf watch 3 pro first impressions inline 4 CMF Watch 3 Pro

CMF Watch 3 Pro features a metal frame

 

I got to spend a few days with CMF's new Watch 3 Pro, and it left an impression on me. At a price of Rs. 7,999, excluding the Rs. 1,000 introductory discount CMF is offering to initial customers for a limited period, the CMF Watch 3 Pro appears to be an interesting catch. Here's my initial experience of the latest entrant.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features a detachable silicone strap that is soft to the touch. I found it slightly hard to install and remove the straps, which took some learning and relatively long nails. While the strap is replaceable, the company includes only one option inside the box. The retail box includes everything you need, such as a two-pin charging puck that magnetically connects to the back of the smartwatch. However, the unidirectional puck sits well only at a certain angle, which could be annoying for some users initially.

cmf watch 3 pro first impressions inline 8 CMF Watch 3 Pro

CMF Watch 3 Pro ships with detachable straps

Even past this particular learning curve, the magnets are not strong enough, as they can be yanked off even under light pressure. This is a double-edged sword in my opinion, as on the positive side, the CMF Watch 3 Pro remains unscathed if you accidentally pull on the wire, but on the other hand, the wearable could get disconnected from the charging cable if kept at an odd angle.

Coming to its design, the metal case of the CMF Watch 3 Pro looks premium. I got to test the Dark Grey colour option, which features a black strap, and this hue is quite subtle and comfortable to look at compared to the other options. However, the Orange colourway, with a dark black dial, also looks premium in marketing images. While the smartwatch is relatively large to look at, it's perfect for people with thicker wrists, and the size barely adds any weight, as it tips the scales at 51.9g. My preliminary wearing experience has been comfortable to say the least.

cmf watch 3 pro first impressions inline 2 CMF Watch 3 Pro

CMF Watch 3 Pro charges via a magnetic puck

The minimalist design of the CMF Watch 3 Pro, iconic of Nothing's house of brands, looks premium while remaining functional. The CMF by Nothing branding is embossed in the frame but subtle enough to appear neither loud nor striking. Adding to the functional design is its round dial, which houses a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 326 ppi pixel density, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 670 nits of peak brightness.

In my initial use, I found the screen bright enough for indoor use, but it lacks the extra punch required for outdoor viewing. There are five levels of brightness adjustment, apart from the auto brightness mode. The UI, how much of it I got to experience, was snappy to use. There are over 120 customisable watch faces on offer, but the CitrusDash watch face was the one that really caught my eye. It provides various metrics, including your heart rate.

cmf watch 3 pro first impressions inline 5 CMF Watch 3 Pro

CMF Watch 3 Pro gets multiple customisable watch faces

While these were my initial impressions of the CMF Watch 3 Pro, I have yet to test all its health and fitness tracking features, battery life, and other aspects it offers. Stay tuned for our review of CMF's new smartwatch, coming soon, on how it fares on all fronts.

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Further reading: CMF Watch 3 Pro, CMF, Nothing, CMF Watch 3 Pro First Impressions, CMF Watch 3 Pro Price in India, CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch, CMF Watch 3 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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