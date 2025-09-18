Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Reportedly Aims for Double Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India

Apple Reportedly Aims for Double-Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India

Apple is expected to begin the NPI stage of the foldable iPhone in Japan before replicating the process in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 September 2025 13:26 IST
Apple Reportedly Aims for Double-Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's latest iPhone 17 models and iPhone Air are assembled in India, too

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple's 2026 iPhone production is reported to exceed 240 million units
  • Shipments are expected to rise 10 percent over its 2025 estimates
  • Foldable iPhone production may later be replicated in India
Advertisement

Apple is said to be aiming for double-digit growth in iPhone shipments next year. According to information coming out of Japan, the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking to produce the highest volume of iPhone units in years. If this increase happens, the total production quantity of all iPhone models in 2026 could rise to more than 240 million iPhone units. Apple is also reportedly banking on its highly anticipated iPhone Fold to become a key contributor towards its shipment numbers.

Apple's Double-Digit Growth in 2026

According to a Nikkei report, Apple aims to produce about 95 million units of its next iPhone models in 2026. Consequently, it expects a 10 percent growth over its 2025 shipment numbers. Notably, the tech giant reportedly had an initial production projection of 85 million iPhone units in 2025 for its iPhone 17 series and a total production volume of 220 million units.

Citing sources, the report said that it would put Apple's overall manufacturing capacity at more than 240 million units in 2026 — the highest production volume in years.

The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly expects its long-anticipated foldable iPhone to contribute to the growth in shipments. The purported handset has been rumoured to be one of the two key initiatives that Apple is planning for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. The device, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, was previously reported to hit the market by 2027.

As per the report, Apple is in talks with suppliers in Taiwan to build a small test production line for the foldable iPhone, tapping into the existing ecosystem and engineering knowledge. This is likely to be part of the new product introduction (NPI) process — a multi-step plan during which a product goes from an ideation stage to final production.

Once the parameters and the manufacturing process for the foldable iPhone have been fine-tuned, Apple will then reportedly replicate the process in India to begin manufacturing the purported iPhone Fold in the country.

As per the report, this two-step approach towards the foldable handset is expected to accelerate the learning process and ensure a smooth establishment of the production line in India. Notably, the tech giant already manufactures a majority of its iPhone models in India, including the latest iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air, in partnership with Foxconn and the Tata Group.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone, iPhone 18, iPhone Fold, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Updates ChatGPT With Controls to Adjust GPT-5 Thinking Duration

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Aims for Double-Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  2. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
  3. Meta's Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Get a Screen, Brings New Features
  4. DJI Mini 5 Pro With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched at This Price
  5. Amazon Sale: iPhone 15 Price to Drop Below Rs. 45,000
  6. Apple Could Make the iPhone Fold in India Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Rallies After US Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises to $117,300
  2. Apple Reportedly Aims for Double-Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India
  3. OpenAI Updates ChatGPT With Controls to Adjust GPT-5 Thinking Duration
  4. Redmi K90 Listed on 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  5. iQOO 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Video With Colour-Changing Rear Panel; Geekbench Scores Hint at Performance
  6. Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit
  8. DJI Mini 5 Pro With a 50-Megapixel 1-Inch CMOS Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Honor Magic 8 Series, Honor Magic V6 Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera Sensors
  10. Garmin Venu 4 Smartwatch With LED Flashlight, ECG App Launched Alongside Instinct Crossover AMOLED
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »