Apple is said to be aiming for double-digit growth in iPhone shipments next year. According to information coming out of Japan, the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking to produce the highest volume of iPhone units in years. If this increase happens, the total production quantity of all iPhone models in 2026 could rise to more than 240 million iPhone units. Apple is also reportedly banking on its highly anticipated iPhone Fold to become a key contributor towards its shipment numbers.

Apple's Double-Digit Growth in 2026

According to a Nikkei report, Apple aims to produce about 95 million units of its next iPhone models in 2026. Consequently, it expects a 10 percent growth over its 2025 shipment numbers. Notably, the tech giant reportedly had an initial production projection of 85 million iPhone units in 2025 for its iPhone 17 series and a total production volume of 220 million units.

Citing sources, the report said that it would put Apple's overall manufacturing capacity at more than 240 million units in 2026 — the highest production volume in years.

The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly expects its long-anticipated foldable iPhone to contribute to the growth in shipments. The purported handset has been rumoured to be one of the two key initiatives that Apple is planning for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. The device, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, was previously reported to hit the market by 2027.

As per the report, Apple is in talks with suppliers in Taiwan to build a small test production line for the foldable iPhone, tapping into the existing ecosystem and engineering knowledge. This is likely to be part of the new product introduction (NPI) process — a multi-step plan during which a product goes from an ideation stage to final production.

Once the parameters and the manufacturing process for the foldable iPhone have been fine-tuned, Apple will then reportedly replicate the process in India to begin manufacturing the purported iPhone Fold in the country.

As per the report, this two-step approach towards the foldable handset is expected to accelerate the learning process and ensure a smooth establishment of the production line in India. Notably, the tech giant already manufactures a majority of its iPhone models in India, including the latest iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air, in partnership with Foxconn and the Tata Group.