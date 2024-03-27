Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Market Awaits US’ Final GDP Announcement

Over the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin dipped by $442 (roughly Rs. 36,830).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2024 11:56 IST
Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Market Awaits US' Final GDP Announcement

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The crypto market cap currently stands at the valuation of $2.65 trillion

Highlights
  • Ripple, USD Coin are trading in losses
  • Bitcoin Cash, Tron saw gains
  • Decentraland, EOS Coin also recorded minor price spikes
Majority of the popular cryptocurrencies are trading in losses as of Wednesday, March 27. Bitcoin on Wednesday registered a price dip of 0.65 percent to trade at $67,288 (roughly Rs. 56 lakh). Over the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin dipped by $442 (roughly Rs. 36,830). As per market analysts, the asset saw equal amounts of buying and selling pressure in the last 24 hours as prices see-sawed throughout the day before ultimately consolidating around its current pricing.

“As for Bitcoin's price action, its next resistance level lies at $70,979 (roughly Rs. 59.1 lakh), while the next support level is at $68,955 (roughly Rs. 57.4 lakh),” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360.

Ether recorded a price dip of 0.62 percent on Wednesday. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $3,445 (roughly Rs. 2.87 lakh). Over the last 24 hours, the value of Ether reduced by $20 (roughly Rs. 1,666).

“The London Stock Exchange's announcement to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange traded notes (ETNs) from March 28 added to the positive sentiments in the market as well. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum consolidated around $3,600 (roughly Rs. 2.99 lakh),” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360.

A big number of cryptocurrencies found themselves reeling under losses on Wednesday. These include Tether, Binance Coin, Solana, USD Coin, Cardano, and Avalanche.

Meanwhile, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap, Litecoin, Leo also registered price dips.

“Over the past day, the crypto market experienced significant volatility, initially showing strength but turning bearish when the US market opened. Tomorrow's US final GDP announcement may introduce further volatility to the market,” the CoinDCX Research Team told Gadgets360, commenting on the market momentum.

Among cryptocurrencies that recorded profits on Wednesday, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu registered their names.

Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Leo also managed to record minor gains.

“Yesterday, biggest altcoin loser remained Fantom's native token FTM, as after showing 200 percent growth in two weeks, people seem to be booking some profits on the token. Ethereum's layer 2, Optimisim has also pledged more than $3 billion (roughly Rs. 29,996 crore) in OP tokens for the community developing in the blockchain space,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

The overall crypto market cap dropped by 0.50 percent in the last 24 hours. The crypto market valuation, at the time of writing, stands at $2.65 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,20,83,642 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto.
Adobe, Microsoft Join Hands to Bring a Suite of Generative AI Features for Marketers in Microsoft 365

