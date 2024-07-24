Apple is likely to launch a foldable iPhone in the coming years, as the Cupertino company plays catch up with rival Android smartphone makers, according to a report. The iPhone maker has fallen behind in the foldables race as it has yet to announce or launch its first foldable smartphone. While there have been plenty of rumours, we have yet to see any solid indicators or leaks about a foldable device from Apple. While earlier reports did indicate that Apple's first foldable would instead be a larger, book-style folding iPad, there's now fresh details that hint at a flip-style foldable instead.

A report by DigiTimes Asia (paywalled), states that Apple is indeed working on a flip-style or clamshell iPhone. The publication says that Apple is currently “conducting research and development” for its first foldable and that it is slated for release by as early as 2026. This contradicts earlier reports that claimed the firm was working on a book-style iPad as its first foldable.

The publication states that Apple has even signed up Samsung Display as a supplier for its clamshell foldable. It also goes on to claim that Apple will not be focussed on the larger book-style iPad foldable citing problems with the Chinese market, so a foldable iPhone will end up being its first foldable instead.

The news does not come as a complete surprise mainly because a report in February also mentioned that Apple is working on both flip-style and book-style foldable devices. This report also shed light on Apple's prototypes which included two clamshell-style foldables back then and revealed that a foldable iPad was in the pipeline. Apple's Vision Pro team was also said to be reassigned on its upcoming foldables. The same report also hinted that Apple was unlikely to release a foldable device until 2027.

Apple has also been working on patenting some new self-healing display tech which could make their way into its foldable models. There's also news about complex hinge designs for its foldables as well.

In related news, a tipster recently released information about future iPhone models. The report revealed not just specifications, but also a timeline for the launch of Apple's next generation of iPhones, which are now said to include the next iPhone SE 4, the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 17 Pro series and a new iPhone 17 Slim (or Ultra) model, slated for launch in 2025.