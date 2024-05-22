Technology News
  Adobe Lightroom Gets AI Powered Generative Remove Tool, One Click Lens Blur Feature

Adobe Lightroom Gets AI-Powered Generative Remove Tool, One-Click Lens Blur Feature

These AI features will be available across Adobe Lightroom’s web, mobile, and desktop apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 11:51 IST
Adobe Lightroom Gets AI-Powered Generative Remove Tool, One-Click Lens Blur Feature

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe Lightroom’s Generative Remove feature is currently available in early access

Highlights
  • The Generative Remove is a single-click feature designed for all users
  • Adobe Lightroom’s new feature is similar to Canva’s Magic Eraser
  • Generative Remove is powered by Firefly Image 1 Model
Adobe Lightroom is getting another artificial intelligence (AI) feature dubbed Generative Remove. The new feature can remove any unwanted object from an image with a single click, making photo editing easy for both professional as well as inexperienced users. Additionally, the company is also introducing a Lens Blur feature, which as the name suggests, adds an aesthetic lens blur to images. Both of these features will be available to users across Lightroom's web client, mobile apps as well as desktop apps.

Making the announcement on Tuesday via a newsroom post, Adobe highlighted that these features were being introduced as intuitive and easy tools for both photographers and hobbyists to professionals. Calling Generative Remove its most powerful remove tool yet, Adobe said it can “remove unwanted objects from any photo non-destructively in a single click by intelligently matching the removed area”. The company also shared a video showcasing the tool.

Based on its description and the video, it appears the feature is similar to Canva and Google Pixel's Magic Eraser and Samsung's Object Eraser tool within the Galaxy AI. However, the accuracy in regeneration of the background after removing the object will determine how good it is compared to the rivals. Currently, the feature is available to eligible users in early access. While it is available for free in beta, it might go behind a paywall once it is publicly released. Notably, the Generative Remove tool is powered by Adobe's Firefly Image 1 Model.

Another feature being introduced is called Lens Blur. Unlike Generative Remove, this is generally available to all users. Powered by AI, it adds an aesthetic blur effect on any photo, whether or not they had a blur effect to begin with. This is an entirely digital blur and will be available in three new presets to choose from.

Notably, last month Adobe unveiled three new AI features for Photoshop powered by its latest Firefly Image 3 Model. First, Reference Image lets users upload an image as a reference to generate new images. Then there is the Generate Background that replaces and creates backgrounds. Finally, Generate Similar produces different variations of a previously generated image for granular control over the result.

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe Lightroom, Lightroom, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Adobe Firefly
Akash Dutta
