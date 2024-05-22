Google Pixel 8 lineup's exclusive AI-powered editing features are now arriving on older Pixel smartphones as promised, according to a recent report. Last month, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that it would make AI features such as Magic Editor, which were the highlights of its flagship Pixel 8 series, available to all smartphone users starting May 15. Now, the rollout has reportedly begun, albeit with some constraints.

In the Google Pixel subreddit, users of older Pixel devices reported the arrival of the AI-powered Magic Editor feature. Smartphones such as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 7, which did not get these features initially, have now begun receiving them. One of the primary features that is being introduced is the Magic Editor. First announced with the Google Pixel 8, it leverages generative AI to help users reimagine their photos and even tweak specific parts of them, such as repositioning the subject or changing the background or the sky.

According to a 9to5Google report, the features arriving on older Pixel devices include Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Portrait Blur, Sky Suggestions, cinematic photos, portrait light, and more.

Some of these features were available to Pixel users in the past too but they were kept under the lock and key of the Google One subscription. As promised, Google says these features will be free to use for all Pixel owners via Google Photos. Furthermore, Pixel tablet owners will also be eligible to receive the same features. The availability of features may vary by device, the company says.

Google's initial announcement also included the promise of bringing AI-powered editing features to other Android smartphones and iPhone too, but with a catch. On these devices, users will initially get 10 Magic Editor saves per month, and if they wish to go beyond that limit, they will either need to switch to a Pixel device or get a Premium Google One subscription, which starts at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 830) a month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.