Google’s Magic Editor, Other AI-Powered Editing Features Reportedly Arriving on Older Pixel Devices

Features such as Magic Editor, Photo Unblur and Portrait Blur are now available without the Google One subscription.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 12:09 IST
Google’s Magic Editor, Other AI-Powered Editing Features Reportedly Arriving on Older Pixel Devices

Photo Credit: Google

Google is finally rolling out AI-powered editing features to users of older Pixel devices.

Highlights
  • Users of older Pixel phones are reportedly receiving AI editing features
  • These features are free to use, even without the Google One subscription
  • Android and iOS users are also receiving them but with limited access
Google Pixel 8 lineup's exclusive AI-powered editing features are now arriving on older Pixel smartphones as promised, according to a recent report. Last month, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that it would make AI features such as Magic Editor, which were the highlights of its flagship Pixel 8 series, available to all smartphone users starting May 15. Now, the rollout has reportedly begun, albeit with some constraints.

In the Google Pixel subreddit, users of older Pixel devices reported the arrival of the AI-powered Magic Editor feature. Smartphones such as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 7, which did not get these features initially, have now begun receiving them. One of the primary features that is being introduced is the Magic Editor. First announced with the Google Pixel 8, it leverages generative AI to help users reimagine their photos and even tweak specific parts of them, such as repositioning the subject or changing the background or the sky. 

According to a 9to5Google report, the features arriving on older Pixel devices include Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Portrait Blur, Sky Suggestions, cinematic photos, portrait light, and more.

Some of these features were available to Pixel users in the past too but they were kept under the lock and key of the Google One subscription. As promised, Google says these features will be free to use for all Pixel owners via Google Photos. Furthermore, Pixel tablet owners will also be eligible to receive the same features. The availability of features may vary by device, the company says.

Google's initial announcement also included the promise of bringing AI-powered editing features to other Android smartphones and iPhone too, but with a catch. On these devices, users will initially get 10 Magic Editor saves per month, and if they wish to go beyond that limit, they will either need to switch to a Pixel device or get a Premium Google One subscription, which starts at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 830) a month.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google, Google Pixel 8, AI, artificial intelligence
