Adobe Express mobile app with Firefly AI is now available for all users globally. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered photo and video editing mobile platform was first unveiled by the company in March. At the time, the company released the app in beta, allowing users to test out the features. After more than a month of staying in beta, it is now available for all Android and iOS users for free. The app does come with a premium tier for those who want to use exclusive features.

The move was announced via a newsroom post by Adobe. Launching the mobile app, Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services, Adobe, said, “Adobe Express brings the magic of Firefly generative AI directly into web and mobile content creation experiences.” Adobe Express is geared towards businesses and digital content creators who post on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook and other social platforms.

Notably, Adobe Express is not a new initiative by the company. It has been experimenting with a cloud-based mobile content creation platform since 2015. The new app now brings the capabilities of Adobe's in-house Firefly AI capabilities to Android and iOS platforms. Additionally, users will also get the option for co-editing, reviewing, and commenting on the app to create a collaborative environment. Users on mobile and desktop will also be able to collaborate on the same project, adding cross-platform collaboration as well.

Adobe Express features

With the AI-powered app, users will get multiple video-focused features. Users can combine video clips, images, and music to create a single video. There are options to add animations, generate real-time and customisable captions in over 100 languages, add video timeline, layer timing, and more. The app supports 4K videos as well.

On the image front, users can generate photos using the Firefly text-to-image generator as well as use Generative Fill to add, remove, or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts. Further, the app allows users to generate editable templates with text prompts. To keep content created and edited through its AI tools safe for commercial use, Firefly AI follows the guidelines of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), an open-source technology to label AI-generated content.

There are some features which will not be available to the users accessing the free version of the app. Adobe has added a premium tier where a monthly membership is priced at Rs. 480. The membership will offer access to Firefly AI-specific features such as resize and erase, premium templates, licensed Adobe fonts, 100GB of cloud storage, and access to Adobe Photoshop Express. Currently, the company is also offering a two-week free trial on the membership.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.