Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • AI Can Permanently Take Away Jobs and Cause Political Chaos, Say US Citizens: Report

AI Can Permanently Take Away Jobs and Cause Political Chaos, Say US Citizens: Report

About 71 percent of surveyed US citizens expressed fear of being replaced at work by AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 16:28 IST
AI Can Permanently Take Away Jobs and Cause Political Chaos, Say US Citizens: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels

More than half of the surveyed individuals believe AI could risk the future of humankind

Highlights
  • The survey was conducted over six days by Reuters and Ipsos
  • As many as 4,446 adult US residents participated in the survey
  • The survey highlights the overall sentiments of people
Advertisement

Artificial intelligence (AI) could permanently displace jobs, expressed two-thirds of adult US individuals who participated in a recent survey. The survey results also highlight that participants are worried that the technology can be used to stir up political chaos, and could even risk the future of humans. After generative AI first arrived on the scene in late 2022, many raised concerns that ranged from the rise of misinformation to the complete collapse of human societies. In 2025, many businesses, especially those focused on AI, believe the perception has grown more positive. However, this survey paints a different picture.

US Citizens Are Reportedly Worried About Losing Jobs and Relationships to AI

Reuters conducted the survey in collaboration with the market research and public opinion firm Ipsos. The survey was available to take for six days between August 13 and August 18. The report claims that 4,446 adult US residents participated in the survey, which asked six questions about how people perceived the technology and how likely they thought it was to have a negative impact on humanity.

Based on the results shared by the publications, 71 percent of individuals expressed concerns that AI will take away jobs permanently, while 77 percent claimed that the technology can be used to cause political unrest. The responses were noted at a time when multiple major tech companies have announced layoffs, and the job market is considered to be vulnerable. However, there is little evidence that the eliminated positions are being replaced by AI.

Interestingly, two-thirds of the surveyed individuals reportedly also shared that they fear AI can become a replacement for in-person relationships. The sentiment is relevant, given that just weeks ago, many ChatGPT users criticised the company for taking away the GPT-4o model, and even claimed “I lost my only friend overnight.”

Apart from this, 67 percent surveyed participants reportedly claimed “AI will have uncontrollable consequences,” while 58 percent said, “AI could risk the future of humankind.” Nearly half of the individuals also found AI to be detrimental to humanity, in general.

While a case can be made that the alarmist opinions are due to the loaded questions asked in the survey, as well as the small sample size and diversity distribution, it also highlights that, despite the exponential rate of development and deployment of new AI chatbots and tools, people still do not fully trust this technology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 10 Series Ad Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

AI Can Permanently Take Away Jobs and Cause Political Chaos, Say US Citizens: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. HP Omen 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU Debuts in India
  3. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Debut in India: See Prices
  4. Lava Play Ultra 5G With Dimensity 7300 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  5. Milagrow BlackCat 25 UltraÂ Robot Vacuum-MopÂ Launched in India
  6. Google Pixel Buds 2a Launched in India, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Get New Colour
  7. Google Pixel Watch 4 With Up to 40 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 10 Ad Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Launched With Tensor G5 Chip, 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel Watch 4 Launched in India With Actua 360 Always-On Display, Up to 40 Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel Buds 2a Launched in India Alongside New Pixel Buds Pro 2 Colourway
  4. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Launched in India With Tensor G5 SoC, Gemini-Powered Camera Coach Feature
  5. Lava Play Ultra 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Lords of the Fallen 2, More: All Major Announcements From Gamescom Opening Night Live
  7. Reliance Jio Reportedly Discontinues Rs. 799 Recharge Plan in India With 1.5GB Daily Data Usage, 84 Days Validity
  8. Bitcoin Nears $113,500 as ETFs See Outflows, Ether Holds $4,100
  9. Perplexity Introduces Indian Stock Price Alerts Feature as Platform Crosses 300 Million Weekly Queries
  10. OnePlus May Soon Begin OxygenOS 16 Beta Programme for the OnePlus Nord 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »