Google Pixel 10 series is expected to launch later today (August 20), alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. However, ahead of its imminent unveiling, an alleged Google Pixel 10 ad for the French market has leaked online. While the ad doesn't reveal much, it demonstrates the handset's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera features. In the past, the specifications and prices of the entire lineup have surfaced online.

Google Pixel 10 Series' Ad Shows Gemini Live Features

An X (formerly Twitter) account, with the username Pixel Updates (@pixel_updates), has shared an alleged advertisement for the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series for the French market. The ad showcases the phone's Gemini Live-enabled AI capabilities, where a couple uses the phone to ask the handset about a new coffee machine they have just unboxed. Additionally, the video suggests that the Pixel 10 camera would come with “Coach Photo” support, where the smartphone would provide suggestions for frame adjustments to take better-composed photos.

Pixel ad in French leaked.pic.twitter.com/Zbta4j0wH9 — Pixel Updates (@pixel_updates) August 19, 2025

For example, the native camera app could seemingly prompt a Google Pixel 10 user to move their phone upwards if the subject's head is not being fully captured. On top of this, the ad reveals that two of the Google Pixel 10 series handsets could feature a Video Boost mode that would stabilise shaky footage. The ad demonstrates the feature by showing a user recording his/her friend while they run through a jungle. The feature might only be available on the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The camera specifications for the handsets have been surfacing online for a while. Recent reports suggest that the Google Pixel 10 could feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel 1/2.0-inch primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto lens. The phone could be powered by Google's Tensor G5 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is speculated to pack a 4,970mAh battery with 29W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging support.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could also ship with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phones might carry a 42-megapixel selfie camera. The US-based tech giant will reportedly offer a 4,870mAh battery with the Pixel 10 Pro and a 5,200mAh battery with the Pixel 10 Pro XL.