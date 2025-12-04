Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Leak Hints at Smaller Battery; Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Could Get a Slight Upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 will reportedly feature a 42mAh battery in each earbud, which is smaller than the 48mAh batteries used in the Galaxy Buds 3.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 4 December 2025 10:28 IST
Galaxy Buds 3 series earbuds (pictured) received smaller batteries than the Galaxy Buds 2 lineup

Highlights
  • Galaxy Buds 4 Pro battery could increase to 57mAh
  • Galaxy Buds 4 series design leak shows a more angular look
  • Buds 4 series charging case battery may see only a small upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 battery details have been referenced in the company's software, giving enthusiasts an early look at Samsung's next pair of wireless earbuds. The latest leak shows that Samsung is adjusting battery sizes again, with the standard model getting a small reduction and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro model receiving a slight upgrade. These battery figures arrive shortly after the design of the upcoming lineup surfaced online, hinting at a more refined look for both models. We are starting to get a clearer picture of Samsung's next-generation TWS headsets and how the Galaxy Buds 4 series is shaping up.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 will be equipped with a 42mAh battery in each earbud, according to an Android Authority report. This is a slight drop from the 48mAh cells in the Galaxy Buds 3. It is also a much smaller change than last year, when Samsung cut capacity by more than 20 percent while moving from the Galaxy Buds 2 to the Buds 3.

Samsung is reportedly planning a different approach for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The Pro model is said to use a 57mAh battery, which is a small increase over the 53mAh cells in the Buds 3 Pro.

For context, the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro both used 61mAh batteries. Even though Samsung has reduced battery sizes in newer models, the advertised battery life has stayed close. Tests from SoundGuys showed the Buds 2 and Buds 3 non-Pro versions both lasted about five hours on a single charge, suggesting that software and hardware efficiency helped offset the smaller batteries.

The charging case for the Galaxy Buds 4 series is not expected to change much, according to the latest report. An earlier report stated Samsung may raise the case's battery capacity by around three percent, which would be a minimal upgrade.

Even though Samsung is expected to continue its trend of shrinking the battery capacity of the Galaxy Buds 4, efficiency improvements may cause the earphones to deliver battery life similar to the existing Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, which were unveiled in 2025.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Brings Hypertension Notifications Feature for Apple Watch to India: How to Use, Requirements, and More

Comment
