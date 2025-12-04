Technology News
Samsung Schedules 'The First Look' Event Two Days Ahead of CES 2026; Galaxy Z TriFold Global Launch Expected

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to be globally launched during 'The First Look' event, according to a report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 12:10 IST
Samsung Schedules 'The First Look' Event Two Days Ahead of CES 2026; Galaxy Z TriFold Global Launch Expected

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung is hosting the event two days ahead of the CES 2026
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was recently launched in South Korea
  • The Galaxy Z TriFold features a Snapdragon 8 series SoC
Samsung has announced that it will host ‘The First Look' event early next month in Las Vegas. The event, which is set to take place two days ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), 2026, will see the South Korean tech giant “unveil” the company's vision for its Device eXperience (DX) division for the next year. According to a report, Samsung is expected to globally showcase its first twice-folding Galaxy Z TriFold, which was recently launched. Moreover, the company is said to announce the US pricing for the handset.

Samsung's First Look Event Scheduled for January 24, 2026

The South Korean tech giant announced, via a press release, on Thursday, that it will host ‘The First Look' event in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas, US, on January 4, 2026, at 7pm local time (January 5, 8:30pm IST). During the event, the company will reveal its 2026 plans and vision for the DX Division. Moreover, the event will also feature Samsung's “new AI-driven customer experiences”.

Allowing audiences across the globe to watch the event live, Samsung will livestream the same on its Newsroom website, Samsung Electronics' YouTube channel, and its FAST (free ad-supported TV streaming services), dubbed Samsung TV Plus. This will be the company's first event in 2026, as it is expected to host a launch event later in January 2026 to unveil the purported Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Galaxy S26+.

While other details remain under wraps, Android Authority reports that Samsung's ‘The First Look' event will see the unveiling of the Galaxy Z TriFold for the global markets. On top of this, the company is expected to announce the US pricing for the new smartphone. The company's first twice-folding handset debuted in South Korea on December 2. While the firm did announce the phone's eventual availability in global markets, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US, the pricing details for the same were not revealed.

In South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is priced at KRW 3,594,000 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. In European countries and the US, the phone is expected to cost EUR 2,100 and $2,400, respectively. However, these are just currency conversions, which do not account for purchasing power parity adjustments, local taxes, possible discounts, and carrier plans.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
