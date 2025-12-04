Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17e Expected to Arrive With Thinner Bezels Alongside Dynamic Island: Report

BOE, Samsung Display and LG Display are reportedly preparing to ship around 8 million OLED units for the iPhone 17e.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 10:53 IST
iPhone 17e Expected to Arrive With Thinner Bezels Alongside Dynamic Island: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e (pictured) was released in February

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 17e will reportdly reuse iPhone 16e’s LTPS OLED panel
  • BOE has been selected as the primary OLED panel supplier for iPhone 17e
  • iPhone 17e could feature a 48-megapixel rear camera
Advertisement

iPhone 17e is expected to be unveiled in the first half of next year. A new leak coming out of Korea suggests the upcoming model will feature an OLED panel similar to the iPhone 15. Apple's display partners BOE, Samsung Display, and LG Display are reportedly preparing shipments for the iPhone 17e. This rumour aligns with earlier leaks pointing to a design upgrade. The iPhone 17e could feature thinner screen bezels. It is also expected to adopt the Dynamic Island design and could run on the A19 chip.

iPhone 17e Could Feature Thinner Display Bezels as Well as Dynamic Island

According to a report by The Elec (Korean), BOE has been selected as the primary OLED panel supplier for the iPhone 17e, which is scheduled to go official early next year. BOE, alongside Samsung Display and LG Display, is reportedly preparing to ship around 8 million OLED units for the iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026.

The upcoming iPhone 17e will reportedly reuse iPhone 16e's LTPS OLED panel with slightly thinner bezels. This indicates that Apple will once again pack a 6.1-inch display panel into the budget iPhone model, similar to the one found on the iPhone 14. The thinner screen bezels are expected to give a new look to the phone and are likely to reduce the dimensions.

Further, the report claims that Apple have plans to use LTPO panels for the standard iPhone 17 models. BOE was also the main supplier for the iPhone 16e OLED panels, with Samsung and LG contributing the remaining volume.

Previous leaks suggested that iPhone 17e will drop the notch design in favour of Dynamic Island to align with the design language of iPhone 16 and upcoming iPhone 17 models. It is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It could cost CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 57,000).

The iPhone 17e is expected to be released in May next year with an A19 chip with fewer GPU cores than the standard iPhone 17. It could get a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. 

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 17e, iPhone 17e Specifications, iPhone 16e, Apple, BOE, Samsung Display
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Leak Hints at Smaller Battery; Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Could Get a Slight Upgrade

Related Stories

iPhone 17e Expected to Arrive With Thinner Bezels Alongside Dynamic Island: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P4x 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  2. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Might Arrive With Bigger Battery
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Colourways
  4. Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller 'Dies Irae' Streams on OTT Soon
  5. Redmi 15C 5G First Impressions
  6. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
#Latest Stories
  1. Micron Announces Exit from Consumer Business, to Shut Down Crucial Amid Global RAM Shortage
  2. Infinix Note 60 Ultra to Launch as Firm’s First Smartphone Designed by Pininfarina
  3. iPhone 17e Expected to Arrive With Thinner Bezels Alongside Dynamic Island: Report
  4. Apple Brings Hypertension Notifications Feature for Apple Watch to India: How to Use, Requirements, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Leak Hints at Smaller Battery; Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Could Get a Slight Upgrade
  6. Spotify's 2025 Wrapped Gains Party Mode Feature for Live, Group Stat Comparison
  7. Realme P4x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  8. Pariah OTT Release: Vikram Chatterjee’s Heart-Wrenching Stray Dog Thriller Set for OTT Debut
  9. Dies Irae OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Horror Thriller Online
  10. A Nearby Planet May Have Formed the Moon Following a Collision With Early Earth: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »