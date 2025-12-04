iPhone 17e is expected to be unveiled in the first half of next year. A new leak coming out of Korea suggests the upcoming model will feature an OLED panel similar to the iPhone 15. Apple's display partners BOE, Samsung Display, and LG Display are reportedly preparing shipments for the iPhone 17e. This rumour aligns with earlier leaks pointing to a design upgrade. The iPhone 17e could feature thinner screen bezels. It is also expected to adopt the Dynamic Island design and could run on the A19 chip.

iPhone 17e Could Feature Thinner Display Bezels as Well as Dynamic Island

According to a report by The Elec (Korean), BOE has been selected as the primary OLED panel supplier for the iPhone 17e, which is scheduled to go official early next year. BOE, alongside Samsung Display and LG Display, is reportedly preparing to ship around 8 million OLED units for the iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026.

The upcoming iPhone 17e will reportedly reuse iPhone 16e's LTPS OLED panel with slightly thinner bezels. This indicates that Apple will once again pack a 6.1-inch display panel into the budget iPhone model, similar to the one found on the iPhone 14. The thinner screen bezels are expected to give a new look to the phone and are likely to reduce the dimensions.

Further, the report claims that Apple have plans to use LTPO panels for the standard iPhone 17 models. BOE was also the main supplier for the iPhone 16e OLED panels, with Samsung and LG contributing the remaining volume.

Previous leaks suggested that iPhone 17e will drop the notch design in favour of Dynamic Island to align with the design language of iPhone 16 and upcoming iPhone 17 models. It is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It could cost CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 57,000).

The iPhone 17e is expected to be released in May next year with an A19 chip with fewer GPU cores than the standard iPhone 17. It could get a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.